Athens picked up a rare Friday night win over CV 3-0 in NTL volleyball action Friday.
The Wildcats won the sets 25-19, 25-21 and 25-16.
Cassidy Stackpole had nine aces, nine kills and eight digs for the Wildcats with Kayleigh Macik adding three aces, 28 assists and six digs.
Leah Liechty had 10 kills, two aces and one block; Jenny Ryan had five kills, one assist and 12 digs; Taylor Field had one ace and 23 digs; Taylor Walker had added four kills; Haley Barry chipped in with 12 digs and one kill; Ally Macik had eight digs, two kills with an ace; Gia Perry and Gracie Witherow had four digs a piece while Audrey Hatch added a kill.
“Whole team not only saw playing time but played strong together no matter who was in,” said Athens coach Heather Hanson. “The girls are getting the team concept and that’s so great.”
Boys’ Soccer
Sullivan County 4, Troy 0
Trace Neary had two goals to lead the Griffins in the non-league boys’ soccer win Friday.
Yasler Montero and Alexander Doran also had goals for the Griffins.
Jalen Thomas had two assists with Nathan Higley getting one helper.
Troy had a 22-17 edge in shots and 7-5 advantage in corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer made 13 saves in net while Troy’s Owen Williams had three stops.
