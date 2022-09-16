Athens volleyball tops Sayre in five sets

Athens’ Kassie Babcock rises over the net for a kill during her team’s 3-2 victory over Sayre on Thursday.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

SAYRE – The Athens Lady Wildcats survived a battle against the Sayre Lady Redskins on Thursday and prevailed in five sets in front of a raucous crowd.

Athens would take the first set by a comfortable score of 25-13, but Sayre would rally back and take the next two.