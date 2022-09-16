Athens volleyball tops Sayre in five sets

SAYRE – The Athens Lady Wildcats survived a battle against the Sayre Lady Redskins on Thursday and prevailed in five sets in front of a raucous crowd.
Athens would take the first set by a comfortable score of 25-13, but Sayre would rally back and take the next two.
The Lady Redskins picked up back-to-back 25-21 wins to put Athens down 2-1 and the Lady Wildcats would need to win two straight sets.
Athens claimed the fourth set by a count of 25-18, forcing a deciding fifth set.
Sayre would continue to fight, but the Wildcats would escape with a 15-11 win in the set and a 3-2 win for their third victory of the season.
Athens’ Jenny Ryan would stuff the stat sheet in the victory, recording five aces, 14 kills, two blocks, 22 assists, and 27 digs, and was a factor all over the court.
Audrey Clare added two aces, 13 kills, and 11 digs while both Ella Coyle and Kassie Babcock tallied 29 digs.
The Athens serving was pivotal to their victory, as they recorded 11 aces, 46 service points, and had 105 serves while only missing 10.
Sayre will look to bounce back when they host Wyalusing on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. while Athens will take the floor again on Saturday at 9 a.m. when they travel to Tunkhannock.
