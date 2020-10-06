The Athens volleyball team topped Sayre 25-12, 25-10, 25-11.
“Girls played solid,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Looked great, especially for senior night when it can be a little emotional. Thanks to everyone who helped us give these seven special ladies and their parents a senior night.
“We were able to have the girls be announced outside on the football field so family and friends could see and celebrate them. The girls got to feel and see all the love and support they have. nice win tonight. We focused on that second game being just as strong as the first. All-around team.”
Kayleigh Miller had 32 assists, seven aces and four digs and Leah Liechty had nine kills.
Taylor Fields had nine digs, two aces and a kill and Kylie Jayne had 14 kills and an ace and Taylor Walker had three kills and an ace, with three digs.
Jenny Ryan had five kills, five digs and four aces, and Gia Perry had two digs and an ace, while Grace Witherow had two digs and Ally Martin had four kills, five aces and a dig.
Alexis Frisbie had six digs for Sayre and Emma Smith had an assist and a dig.
Maddison Belles had an assist and Gianna Quattrini had a kill, an ace and a dig, while RAchel Vandermark had an ace and Gabrielle Randall had four kills. Elizabeth Boyle had six assists and a kill and Aliyah Rawlings had a dig and two kills.
NP-Liberty 3,
Towanda 0
25-12, 25-6, 25-7
Amanda Horton had two points and a dig for Towanda in the match and Blaze Wood had three kills, three blocks and two digs.
DaLanie Pepper had a point, 13 digs and two assists and Paige Manchester had four kills, three blocks, five digs and a point.
Samarah Smith had a point, a kill, a block and six digs and Taylor Johnson had two digs.
Maddie Maynard had 13 digs and a kill, Aziza Ismailova had a dig and Whiteny Maloney had seven digs and a kill.
NP-Liberty won the JV match 25-23, 25-18.
Winter Saxer had 11 points, four kills, a block and two digs for Towanda and Shaylee Greenland had three points, a kill and eight digs, while Athena Chacona had four points, a kill and four digs.
Brea Overpeck had two points, two kills, six digs and an assist, Kaitlyn Williams had two kills, two blocks and a dig, Alexis Ackley had three digs, Ismailova had a kill and four digs and Addie Maynard had three digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.