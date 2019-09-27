ATHENS AT WELLSBORO, 7 P.M.
The Hornets (4-1) will be looking to keep their three game win streak going as they host the Wildcats (1-4).
“They have great size on both sides of the ball,” said Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand. “I really like their quarterback, he throws a really good ball. They have some real big wide receivers for him to throw to.”
Defensively Hildebrand expects his secondary to play a crucial role in the game.
“I think our secondary will be tested again this week,” remarked Hildebrand. “We are going to have to be very physical and disrupt their routes and timing, as far as them throwing the ball with their big wide receivers. I think they have an advantage over us in that aspect. I think we have to get pressure from a defensive point and be on their quarterback, not let him get the ball. Stop their running game as well. We have been running the ball really well offensively and will continue to do that. Open up holes and last week we were able to spread the ball around a little more. I think we could get better at that this week too, get more guys involved offensively.”
Wellsboro came into the season as a young team but Hildebrand believes they are an experienced group now.
“One of the things this year that I am really pleased with is that we have been able to get better every week,” said Hildebrand. “Some years we have come in very well and we just haven’t grown much as a team some years. I think this year we have a lot of seniors and we continue to get better every week. I like that growth, we definitely haven’t peaked to our potential yet either.”
On the other side Athens is also young as they look to move forward from injuries.
“We’re kind of licking our wounds a little bit,” said Young. “We had a real solid week of practice. All we can talk about is being better this Friday than last Friday, eliminate some of the things that have been hurting us. We’ve got to have the mentality of next guy up. The younger kids are doing a great job in practice.”
Defensively, they will focus on slowing down Aidan Hauser, who broke the 1,000 yard plateau last week.
“He’s one of those guys, a difference maker,” said Young. “All the experience he has, he does a great, great job of being a hard target. It’s tough to put a shot on him, he’s just a super talented kid. I think everybody he’s played has had a difficulty stopping him. You don’t stop a guy like that, we’ve got to limit the big plays and do a great job of containment and tackling.”
Athens is still trying to find their identity offensively but did get a break through in the passing game last week, going over the 200 yard mark.
“We’re just trying to get better,” said Young. “Being able to handle different things people will do to us. This is the third week in a row that were facing a real aggressive defense. We have to handle their pressure and be patient and see where we can have success and try to get after it.”
NORTH PENN- MANSFIELD AT WYALUSING, 7 P.M.
A game with playoff implications as both teams come in 2-3.
The Panthers are coming off a 34-0 win over CV last week.
“It was good to be back at home and to get a win again,” said NPM coach Tom Dickinson. “A young team made mistakes but kept at it and finally in the third quarter played like they are capable of.”
They will need that type of defensive effort against the high powered Wyalusing offense.
“Wyalusing is a good football team with lots of offensive weapons,” Dickinson said. “We need to play great sound coverage and try to pressure their QB. We need to look to eliminate the big play and make them drive the ball. Our best defense will be our offense keeping them off of the field.”
TOWANDA AT TUNKHANNOCK, 7 P.M.
The Knights (0-5) will be looking to pick up their first win of the season, but know it won’t be easy against a 3-2 Tigers squad.
“They’re a good football team,” said coach Craig Dawsey. “Their QB is really good, he throws the ball really well. They’re improving every week; they ran into a buzzsaw with Wyoming Valley West. They could give us a lot of problems with their passing game. The QB is third year starting for them, he started as a freshman and throws the ball very well.”
Towanda isn’t the same team this week, though, that they were in week one. Last week they took 4-1 Troy to the limit.
“It was a great game,” Dawsey said. “I told the kids, ‘I was really proud of them, that was one of our best games of the year.’ It’s a matter of beginning to believe you can do somethings and move the ball. Troy’s a really good football team; we played our hearts out and they did what we asked our players to do every Friday: play your hearts out, do the best you can and, as long as the clock is moving, we have to keep moving, too.”
Even though they come in winless Dawsey has seen real growth, so don’t expect them to finish the season without breaking into the W column.
“Some people would look at it and think they’re are terrible,” Dawsey said about his team’s record. “I don’t look at it that way at all. The main thing is sometimes we seem to be shooting ourselves in the foot at bad times. I have full confidence that they’re going to break through.”
Despite the record Dawsey has enjoyed being around the players this year.
“Your heart bleeds for them,” he said. “I enjoy how they practice, I think they’ve been improving all the time. Unfortunately, we don’t have that W they desperately want. They’re still a good bunch of young men and enjoyed being around them this year and I’ve told them that.”
TROY AT COWANESQUE VALLEY, 7 P.M.
The Trojans (4-1) survived a scare from Towanda last week and now have to make the long trip to CV (1-4).
“Last week was a great football game,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “We experienced a lot of adversity as multiple guys were banged up. Towanda played physical and to their credit never gave up. I’m a firm believer that to develop a good team, learning overcome adverse situations is a must. We are fortunate to have great leadership on the field. I was proud of the team and quite frankly I think it will make us better.”
The Trojans came away with the win but it was at a cost as several players came away with injuries.
“As the year wears on most every team deals with injuries,” said Smith. “For us depth has been a real issue. Team numbers is not an advantage we have had for several years. It’s understood by our players that they need to learn multiple positions. When guys get dinged up it forces you to get creative with players and focus on guys who are next in line. We are working hard to build the depth we will need for the back end of the regular season and the brutality of the post season play.”
While they are looking to build depth they also aren’t over looking the Indians.
“This a different CV team than in years past with new coaches, a different philosophy and higher expectations,” remarked Smith. “They are a group that seems fundamental, plays hard and is growing each week. Much like the last several weeks we will need to be responsible defensively . They spread the ball around and make you respect the whole field. They seem to run a lot of high percentage plays and do a good job mixing in the run and the pass. It’s important to limit their offensive possessions by controlling the clock with our offense. Keeping any offense off the field for long periods of time doesn’t allow for them to get into a rhythm. It forces teams to get impatient when they only have the ball a few times per half. This Friday is another set of challenges, another big game. We plan to treat it as such.”
CV is coming off a 34-0 loss to North Penn but coach Mike Schmitt feels his team played better than what the outcome suggests.
“I think the boys are pretty positive after last week’s game,” he said. “We turned the ball over more in that one game than the first four games combined. Most of our drives were stopped by us, with a young inexperienced quarterback. He played well but struggled at different points which is to be expected, I think he will just fine at QB but needs more reps. Defensively we played really well just gave them opportunities from our poor offensive output and to many turnovers.”
He knows they have another tough opponent in Troy.
“Troy really seems to take pride in coming right at you and likes to stay ahead of the sticks with a powerful running game and quick throws to the outside, it will be extremely difficult to get them in some predictable third down scenarios,” he said. “With their size and their basic formations offer issues with us and personnel. So we plan on showing different fronts and trying to slow them down by not lining up the same each time.”
They will look Troy down by controlling the ball.
“On offense we need to continue to move fast and force them to play more reps, our passing game must be on point and we will look to run the ball on the edge sideline to sideline,” said Schmitt.
CANTON AT MUNCY, 7 P.M.
A rematch from last year’s District IV, Class A title game.
Muncy isn’t the same team, sitting at 3-2 so far this season, but the Warrior’s aren’t going to take them lightly.
“Muncy is a younger team this year, but they haven’t been playing like one,” said Canton coach Tyler Sechrist. “They have some talented players and always play well at home.”
The Warriors survived a scare last week at Athens but gutted out a win on the road.
“We need to be ready for every teams best and stay humble and hungry and play our best every week,” Sechrist said. “We can’t look ahead we must focus on one week at a time.”
They are perfect through the halfway point, 5-0, similar to last year’s squad.
“We feel good being where we are at now half way through our schedule,” said Sechrist. “We need to be prepared and motivated every week to face our opponent as we move through the second half of our schedule.”
WAVERLY AT CHENANGO VALLEY, 7 P.M.
Both teams come in with the same record, 2-1 overall, 1-1 in the division, so an important game with playoff implications.
“Chenango Valley is a very good football team with a lot of athletes,” said Waverly coach Jason Miller. “They run triple option and we will have to be disciplined once again on defense.”
Chenango Valley opened the season with a 59-14 win over Oneonta then lost to Maine-Endwell 42-24. Last week they beat Ithaca 42-7.
The Wolverines believe their loss to Maine-Endwell last week will help them for this game and down the road.
“Tough loss to a good football team,” said Miller. “We learn a lot from losses. Good teams expose your weakness and you get an opportunity to work on some things that might have been ignored or overlooked in practice.”
SATURDAY
SAYRE AT CMVT, 1 P.M.
The Redskins (4-1) will take the long bus ride for an NTL Small School tilt.
The Rams (2-3) will be looking to even up their record.
“I think they run an offense where you have to know our assignment and tackle their running backs,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said. “I think we just need to keep making our calls and do our job on defense and we should be fine.”
Gorman is pleased to be 4-1 on the year but knows there is still work to be done.
“I feel good about the team,” he said. “I think we are improving every week and we are settling down with everything with have in.”
