Hard work always seems to pay off for athletes.
That simple formula led Athens’ Taegan Williams to be the All Region Swimmer of the Year.
Williams led the area in three individual events and was a key cog on an area-best relay.
Her times showed some significant improvement and she said she got to the top of the heap the same way one gets to Carnegie Hall according to the old joke: practice, practice, practice.
“I usually did around eight practices a week amounting to 8-10 hours, and then I worked out after school with my gym teacher, Jake Lezak, who is also does weight training,” said Williams. “He really helped me too — gave me an extra boost — and I think that really helped.”
Williams said that she dropped her time in the 200 free by a second, the 100 free about a second and in the 50 free in the 200 free relay by about a half-second.
Those improvements may not seem like much, but those are very significant improvements.
Was all of that work worth it?
“Yeah,” said Williams. “It can be challenging both physically and mentally but it’s my favorite thing to do. I love doing it and the feeling of hitting a good time and getting better is really rewarding whether it’s in practice or in a meet.”
Williams said she’s really excited for her senior year.
“I’ll be doing some Waverly Area Aquatic Club practices in the spring and summer, and just get into it right into preseason.”
All-Region Girls Swim Team
Note: This is almost a totally times-based team with one caveat: Since swimmers can only compete in four events in a meet, we have limited swimmers to four events. In any situations where a swimmer tops the list in five or more events, we bring up the swimmer with the next-best time in the events beyond the four.
Newcomer of the Year: Mira Kittle, Waverly
Kittle really burst on the scene and also has four top times, two individual and two on relays. The eighth grader had the area’s best time in the 50 free and the 100 back. She was also a key component of two area-best relay teams. Kittle also set a school record for six dives in diving, a discipline she only attempted one time.
All-Stars
200 Medley Relay: Waverly (Lourden Benjamin, Sophia DeSisti, Mira Kittle, Delaney Vascoe), 2:03.63.
200 free: Taegan Williams, Athens, 2:03.80.
200 IM: Taylar Fisher, Athens, 2:28.86.
50 free: Mira Kittle, Waverly, 25.94.
Diving: Abigayle Panek, Athens,181.35/273.10
100 fly: Willow Sharpsteen, Waverly, 1:07.59
100 free: Taegan Williams, Athens, 57.43.
500 free: Taegan Williams, Athens, 5:52.49.
200 free relay: Waverly, Lourden Benjamin, Sophia DeSisti, Mira Kittle, Willow Sharpsteen), 1:48.62.
100 back: Mira Kittle, Waverly, 1:04.89
100 breast: Brooke Kopatz, Athens, 1:11.39.
400 free relay: Athens (Grace Cobb, Taylar Fisher, Brooke Kopatz, Taegan Williams), 4:02.03.
