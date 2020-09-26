Wyalusing (PA) – Both the Wyalusing Rams and the Athens Wildcats made statements in the first two weeks of the season. Wyalusing was undefeated (2-0), while a young Athens squad showed signs of growth and potential in beating their rival. Yet, both teams entered last night’s game needing a win to be taken as a serious contender in the NTL large school division.
The Wildcats struck first. Shane Reid returned the opening kickoff 27 yards to the Athens 44 yard line. On the next play from scrimmage, Mason Lister found Karter Rude streaking down the right sideline for a 49 yard completion. Lister snuck the ball in from the two yard line on the next play. Athens led 7-0 with less than a minute expired.
Not to be left behind, Wyalusing responded with a 7 play, 77 yard drive of their own. Mitchell Burke capped the drive with a 51 yard run around the end for a touchdown. Alex Hunsinger’s extra point attempt tied the game at seven.
Neither team was able to seize momentum. That score held until late in the second quarter. Athens’ defense stopped the Rams on fourth down to end a long drive. The Wildcats took over on offense and drove 72 yards. Once again, Lister scored with a quarterback sneak. Athens regained the lead, 14-7, seven seconds before halftime.
Athens began to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Lister had time to throw and the Wildcat backs had holes to run through. Ram quarterback Mitchell Burke was dodging Wildcat defenders in his backfield. Midway through the third, the Athens pressure led to another score. Caleb Nichols broke through a huge hole and darted 39 yards to the endzone to put Athens up 21-7.
Wyalusing struggled at the line until the fourth quarter. With the Wildcats rolling, Liam Franklin intercepted a Mason Lister pass in the endzone and brought the ball out to the 22 yard line. The spark was passed to Burke who led the offense on a 10 play, 78 yard drive. Burke passed for 61 yards and ran for seven on the drive. Kashawn Cameron captured a 12 yard pass to cap the drive with a touchdown. Wyalusing pulled within a score, 21-14.
Athens successfully handled the short kick off but was unable to get a first down. They punted the ball back to Wyalusing with under two minutes remaining. Burke found open receivers on the outsides of the field on back-to-back plays to start the drive and the Rams were moving.
Athens’ head coach Jack Young called for a timeout and the Wildcats re-grouped. Wyalusing threw four consecutive incomplete passes in the face of a tenacious defense. The Wildcats took over on downs and took a knee to end the game with a 21-14 victory.
Burke led all Wyalusing rushers with 72 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for 132 yards and touchdown. Cameron led the Ram receivers with 6 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Nichols and Shane Reid lead the Wildcat ground attack with 78 and 71 yards respectively. Nichols also had one touchdown. Lister threw for 189 yards and rushed for two touchdowns. Rude finished the night with four receptions for 82 yards. Reid added five catches for 48 yards and had 44 yards in kick returns.
In all, seven different Wildcat receivers caught passes.
Coach Young summarized the win as a “total team effort. [The players] showed up and they played. They played all around good football.” He is optimistic about the future of his team. “They (Wyalusing) are a solid football team. The things they beat us on were fundamentals. Our guys will learn from it.”
Next week Wyalusing travels to Montgomery Friday night. Athens will host Towanda.
