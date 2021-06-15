The Athens Wildcats won the 2021 Battle at the Balcony Summer Kickoff Tournament in Hughesville over the weekend.
Athens beat Bloomsburg 44-32 and then topped Selinsgrove 58-37. They beat Sullivan County 44-27, Troy 48-35 and Northwest 49-26.
In the final Athens beat Bloomsburg 52-32.
Tucker Brown was the tournament MVP and Mason Lister made the all-tournament team.
In the first game against Bloomsburg the Wildcats got 11 points from Brown and 10 from Lister. J.J. Babcock had eight points and Nalen Carling and Troy Pritchard had seven points each.
Against Selinsgrove the Wildcats got 15 points from Brown and Lister and Pritchard had nine points, while Carling had seven and Babcock had six points. Chris Mitchell and Korey Miller had three points each.
Brown had 17 points against Sullivan County and Mitchell had seven points.
Lister and Pritchard had six points each, Pritchard had four and Babcock had two points.
Carling had 17 against Troy and Babcock had 11 points. Lister had six points and Pritchard had five points, while Brown had four, Miller had three and Mitchell had two points.
Lister had 13 points against Northwest and Brown had 11, while Babcock had 10 points.
Pritchard had seven points, Mitchell had five and Carling had three points in the win.
Lister had 14 in the final and Babcock and Carling had 13 points.
Brown had six points in the final and Pritchard had four, while Mitchell had two points.
There were 17 teams in the tournament.
The teams were Canton, Muncy, Wyalusing, Seals White, Hughesville, Northwest, Shikellamy, NP-Mansfield, Sullivan County, Beech St. Ballers, Athens, Bloomsburg, Seals Blue, Montgomery, Troy, Jersey Shore and Montoursville.
Troy was 2-2 on the final day while Wyalusing was 1-2 on the final day of the tourney and 2-5 overall. NP-Mansfield was 0-4 overall in the tourney.
