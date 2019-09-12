ATHENS — The Athens and Northeast Bradford boys honored first responders and military personnel on 9/11 on Wednesday, as the Wildcats picked up a 9-0 soccer win.
“It was really nice,” Athens coach Jake Lezak said. “We know Northeast is struggling for numbers. We hope to see their program bounce back next year. We understand that going into the game. I was really excited we were able to play today. What a better way than to be able to have the emergency responders come in and the military personnel come in. (NEB coach) Dan (Martin) was a big part of that bringing in people from his community. He was 100% on board. I think these guys need to see that. Some of them were born that year, others have no idea. They didn’t get the opportunity to sit there and think about where they were at, they have to hear it from us. It is really important that it is recognized and I think a youth sporting event like this is important for these type of things.”
For Lezak it is special to see both communities come together.
“Really, I get along great with Dan and have a lot of respect for him and what he’s trying to do over at Northeast,” Lezak said. “Once the game starts you are rivals until the game is over. Other than that, if you can do things to help each other out, why not. To be able to pull our communities together and recognize those people that are kind of the backbone really. He did an outstanding job promoting it on his side. A lot of people we saw had come over from their area. At the same time it’s important for the players to see that, this is bigger than school district boundaries. I have been in the fire service since 98, when you get mutual aid calls, you don’t hesitate, you help out.”
Aaron Lane had a hat trick and Joe Toscano had a pair of goals for Athens and Jesse Sumner had a goal and four assists in the game. Luke Arnold, Benny Gambrell and Tyler Chambers all added goals in the win.
Arnold had two assists and David Scheftic and Colby Blakeman added goals in the game.
Athens had 44 shots and nine corners and NEB had four shots and two corner kicks.
Joel Maslin had three saves for Athens, while Grant Liechty had a save. Garrett Cooper had 34 saves for Northeast Bradford.
Athens is at Galeton on Saturday.
Troy 11, Towanda 0
Wyatt Hodlofski and William King had two goals each for Troy in the win on Wednesday.
Kris Howland had a goal and two assists and Tanner Hodge, JT Landis, Alex Johnson, Jacob Case, Isais Watkins and CJ Stanton had goals, while Landis also had an assist.
Troy had 46 shots and six corner kicks and Towanda had one shot and two corner kicks. Henry Madigan had 26 saves for Towanda and Owen Williams had a save for Troy.
“Its been a tough season so far but each game the players are gaining more experience and building on the skill development we have been teaching them,” Towanda coach Jon Sayre said. “It’s easy to get down when you lose by this much but we have to look at the big picture and keep developing the player’s skills and working toward the future.”
North Penn-Liberty 3, Galeton 1
Derek Litzelman had two goals and Caidan Alexander had a goal in the win.
Aladen Jackson, Kevin Alexander and Zachary Hoffman had the assists.
NP-Liberty had nine shots and four corner kicks and Jayden Good made nine saves.
Jake Cochran had the goal for Galeton, who had 15 shots and five corner kicks, with Mykel Kuhns making five saves.
Newark Valley 4, Waverly 0
The Wolverines played on back-to-back days and came up short on Wednesday.
“With the quick turnaround form our hard fought game, late return last night, and the heat today, we started off really slow and flat, and gave up a goal really quickly. We moved some players around and towards the end of the first half we started to come around.
“The second half was a much better effort and we were able to create a lot of opportunities, unfortunately we were unable to capitalize, but we are knocking on the door and our breakthrough is coming. The boys are improving everyday, and it’s exciting to see their work rate out there.”
Noah Shield, Corey Young, Riley Malone and Nathan Sokol had the Newark Valley goals.
Waverly had five shots and two corners and Newark Valley had 12 shots and three corners. Cameron McIsaac had 10 saves for Waverly and Brandon Randall had two for Newark Valley.
GIRLS
Waverly 5, Odessa-Montour 2
Lea VanAllen had a hat trick to lead Waverly to the win.
“Lea had another phenomenal game with her older sister there to send her well placed balls,” Waverly coach Tara Franklin said. “Both VanAllen girls are hustlers. They worked hard to put pressure on O-M’s defense and worked quickly to set up for a shot. Melina’s (Ortiz) goal was taken well outside the 18 and was placed perfectly. OM came out really fast in the second half, we were caught off guard. Our passing and composure were there tonight. With our passing being cleaned up, came a lot of opportunities. However, our shot to goal ratio needs some improvement.
“Our movement of the ball and providing support was significantly improved from our last few games. The game was back and forth a bit and they put some pressure on us, their goalie is strong. I am happy with the improvements shown in this game and look forward to another competitive game on Saturday vs. Athens at 6 home at our stadium.”
VanAllen had the only first half goal, off a Gabby Picco throw in at 20:13.
O-M tied things in the second, before Lea VanAllen scored off an assist from her sister Sadie VanAllen at 30:56. Lea scored again at 18:53 off a Sadie assist to make it 3-1, before O-M struck again.
Ortiz scored at 11:56 off an Alyvia Daddona assist and with 8:19 left Sadie VanAllen scored.
Waverly had 25 shots and four corner kicks and Odessa had seven shots and one corner kick.
Kaitlyn Clark had four saves for Waverly and O-M had 18 saves in goal.
