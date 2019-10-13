TROY — The Athens Wildcats took first place in the Silver Bracket at the Troy Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
Carmya Martell had 37 points and 10 aces for Canton along with 10 kills, 17 digs and 47 assists while Annie Gaiotti had 29 points, 12 aces, 12 kills and 16 digs.
Jillian Shay added 16 points, six aces and 24 digs; Esther Martin had 16 points, five aces, 22 kills and two blocks; Emily Ferguson had 13 points, seven aces, seven kills and 12 digs; Rhiley McNett had 12 points, 14 kills and four blocks; Jillaney Hartford added 13 kills and three blocks while Gracie Covert had five kills and two blocks.
WINDSOR TOURNAMENT
Waverly’s Chloe Croft broke the school record for assists as the Wolverines went 3-9 on the day.
She sits at 914 for her career after the tournament.
They lost to Windsor 25-17, 25-20 and Horseheads 25-11, 25-15. They split with Vestal 25-21, 21-25 then were swept by Owego 25-20 and 25-23.
They swept Johnson City 25-20, 25-23 and were swept by BG 25-22, 25-13.
Croft finished with 24 points, 62 assists and 28 digs while Paige Lewis had 28 points, six aces, 17 kills and 36 digs.
Sidney Tomasso had 12 points and 11 digs; Adrianah Clinton had 22 points, six aces, 19 kills and 20 digs; Maddy Goodwin had 16 kills and 19 digs; Morgan Adams added 16 kills and six blocks; Izzy Garvey had 13 points and Aryan Peters finished with 21 digs.
Waverly went 4-8 in JV action as Taylor Hall had 42 points and 17 aces.
Kennedy Herriman had 27 points, 19 aces, 25 assists and 18 digs; Aubrey Ennis had 23 points, nine kills and 34 digs; Michaela Lauper added 18 assists and 19 digs and Paighton Streeter finished with 13 kills.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 3, WELLSBORO 2
6-25, 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 15-6
Caitlyn Callahan had 16 kills, eight points, one ace, 16 digs and one block in the non-league loss while Bailey Monks had nine kills and two blocks.
Megan Starkweather had six kills, five assists, 20 points, five aces and a block; Breigh Kemp added 20 assists while Jordan Judlin finished with nine.
Ryann Adams chipped in with nine points, two aces and 16 digs.
Wellsboro lost the JV match 25-15, 25-23.
They host Athens on Tuesday.
