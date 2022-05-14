ATHENS — Host Athens and visiting Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour played the first five innings. It wasn’t just scoring that was in short supply — through five innings, each team only had three baserunners.
Then the game broke in the sixth with each team scoring its run total for the game. Athens pulled away with a 2-1 victory on Friday.
The Senecas’ Dan Lewis cracked a double to right and took third on n error. Dom Fazzary, next in the lineup, rocked a sacrifice fly to right and send Lewis home on the tag. Adam Pastore followed the sac fly with a double, but was left stranded at second.
Athens had its turn in the bottom of the inning.
Karter Rude opened the inning with a base hit and raced all the way to third on an error.Caleb Nichols followed with an RBI single. Nichols put himself in scoring position by stealing second. Two batters later, Lucas Kraft came up big with an RBI single. Kraft went all the way to third as WG/O-M tried to prevent the run but was left stranded at third.
Ben Heichel laced a one-out double in the top of the seventh, but Kraft, who went the distance on the mound for Athens, struck out the next two batters to step to the plate to leave Brad Gillis — who came in to run for Heichel — stranded at third.
Kraft finished with five hits, one walk and one earned run allowed and fanned 10.
Athens finished with four hits, all singles. Nichols had two with a run and an RBI; Rude had a hit and a run; and Kraft had a hit and an RBI.
Five different batters had hits for Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour and four of those were doubles.
Lewis, who scored the run, had one of the doubles. The others were stroked by Pastore, Cayden Confer and Heichel. Alex Holmes had a single
