Athens wrestlers start road to Hershey

ATHENS — The road to PIAA Individual Wrestling Championships in Hershey starts today at Athens High School with the District IV North Sectionals.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade is the top seed at 106 pounds. He enters the day with a record of 24-3, the same as the second seed — Wyalusing’s CJ Carr. Wyatt Strange of Towanda (23-8) is the third seed at 106, and Troy’s Konner Kerr (22-7) is seeded fourth.
Gavin Bradley of Athens is 28-0 so far this season, which has earned him the top seed at 113 pounds. Seeded second at 113 is Canton’s Cohen Landis, who is currently 26-10. North Penn-Liberty’s Cole Wagner (15-12) is the third seed and Sullivan County’s Rocky Finnegan (18-9) is the fourth seed.
Canton’s Holden Ward is the number one seed at 120 pounds and has a record of 20-10. Kenyon Slater of Troy comes into the day with a record of 15-13 and is the second seed. Athens’ Mason Vanderpool (9-5) is the third seed and Towanda’s Shane Atwood (17-12) is seeded fourth.
At 126 pounds Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger is the top seed. He starts the day with a record of 19-6. Towanda’s Riley Sluyter is the second seed with a record of 19-11. Northeast Bradford’s Tyler Russel (5-8) and Canton’s Cayden Miller (10-17) are the third and fourth seeds, respectively.
Kaden Setzer of Athens is the number one seed at 132 pounds with a record of 26-4, and Troy’s Seth Seymour is seeded second with a record of 22-8. Towanda’s Hayden Space (11-8) is the third seed and Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken (14-12) is the fourth seed.
With a record of 20-4, Athens’ Jake Courtney is the top seed at 138 pounds. Canton’s Hudson Ward is the second seed and has a record of 24-10. Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool has posted 31 wins to only ten losses so far this season, and is the third seed. Wyalusing’s Ayden Sprague (10-9) is the fourth seed at 138.
Canton’s Hayden Ward has gone 32-5 thus far, which has helped him secure the top seed at 145 pounds. Seeded second is Troy’s Jacob Hinman, who has a record of 19-11. Williamson’s Owen Cummings (16-10) and Wyalusing’s Skyler Manahan (15-8) are the third and fourth seeds, respectively.
The number one seed at 152 pounds is Canton’s Bailey Ferguson, who has a record of 25-5 so far. Athens’ Karter Rude is the second seed with a record of 25-5. Troy’s Jayden Renzo (22-9) is the third seed and Wylausing’s Hunter Manahan (17-12) is seeded fourth.
Towanda’s Bryant Green has gone 28-5 so far and is the top seed at 160 pounds. Canton’s Brenen Taylor is seeded second with a record of 21-14. Sullivan County’s Porter Dawson (21-12) is seeded third and Wiliiamson’s Joel Hultz (17-7) is the fourth seed.
Kohen Lehman of North Penn-Mansfield has won 26 bouts and lost only one, and is the top seed at 172 pounds. Canton’s Riley Parker is seeded second and has a record of 23-8. Seeded third at 172 is Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold (13-5) and fourth is Towanda’s Mason Higley (15-9).
At 189 pounds, the top seed is Troy’s Mason Woodward, who has gone 20-9 so far. Gaven Sezauer of NP-L is seeded second and has a record of 19-9. Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger (13-11) is the third seed. Joshua Wilson (8-8) is the fourth seed and is the only wrestler competing for Sayre.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff earned the top seed at 215 with a record of 26-1, and Williamson’s Mike Sipps is the second seed with a record of 24-3. NP-L’s George Valentine (21-8) and Canton’s Conner Davis (14-10) are the third and fourth seeds, respectively.
Williamson’s Cade Sottolano has yet to lose a bout in his 27 attempts so far this season, and is the number one seed at 285 pounds. Canton’s Mason Nelson is the two seed with a record of 25-10. Athens’ Josh Nittinger (22-13) is the third seed and Towanda’s Jared Gunther (15-17) is the fourth seed.
Wrestling is set to start at 10 a.m., with the top four finishers advancing to Districts next Saturday at Williamsport.
