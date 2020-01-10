ATHENS — One has been in the situation before. The other is a freshman, from a wrestling family, who has watched his brother in big spots.
On Thursday it was freshman Jacob Courtney, along with Zach Stafursky, that came up big as the Athens wrestling team beat Towanda 36-33.
For years people watched as Courtney’s older brother Brian dominated the NTL, winning a pair of state titles for the Wildcats.
On Thursday it was the little brother’s turn to take the spotlight.
With choice, Towanda sent veteran Tyler Hawley out to face Courtney, instead of state medalist Gavin Bradley, and Courtney was ready for the challenge, getting a 9-6 victory.
“I haven’t really wrestled anyone too good this season, this is probably one of the better opponents,” Courtney said. “I knew if we lost the toss they were going to try and doge Gavin and I was going to get him. I knew I had to go out and win.”
It was a back-and-fourth match, and Courtney just knew he had to keep working.
“I knew I just had to push the pace,” he said. “All the bear crawls we do in the room, I knew I could out work the kid.”
One thing that has helped Courtney is having someone like Bradley in the wrestling room to work with.
“Gavin is really good,” Courtney said. “I practice with him all the time, go live. He destroys me, it’s still really good competition. He helps me get tough.”
For Courtney being in the spotlight like this is something completely new.
“I’m a freshman, I haven’t really been in any matches like that,” he said.
Growing up, watching his brother’s success, it was fun for Courtney to be the one on center stage Thursday.
“It was pretty good,” he said. “Big shoes to fill.”
Working with Courtney all the time in practice, Bradley knew what the freshman could do.
“It was really cool,” Bradley said. “Working every day as a team, together as teammates. I think that’s the biggest part of the thing. Like Spencer Lee said, these are my brothers, I kind of feel the same way.”
While this was a new scenario for Courtney, it’s something that Stafursky has been through before.
On Thursday the match came down to the Athens 160-pounder, as he clinched the victory with a 12-6 win over Will Bowen of Towanda.
Just like a year ago when Athens beat Troy, the match was on Stafurky’s shoulders.
“I just wanted to wrestle, wanted to get out there and wanted to kick some butt,” Stafursky said. “It’s been a while since that happened (Having the match on his shoulder’s). Probably last year with Troy, I love it.”
Getting a win over Towanda is always something special.
“I feel it was pretty big,” Stafursky said. “We can at least have a chance to compete in the district duals now.”
It was a wild match at 160 as Stafursky led 8-0, before Bowen caught him and almost pinned him.
For Stafursky the thought was never that he may get pinned, it was how to get out of it.
“I never try to have that mindset (worrying about being pinned), I was saying, I didn’t want to get pinned, so I didn’t get pinned.
“I was just saying roll through, get back on top, complete the match.”
For Towanda it was that close to winning the match as Bowen had the shot at the fall, before Stafursky got free.
“Will got out there and dug himself a hole,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “He hit a desperation move in the third period and had an opportunity, unfortunately he couldn’t finish. Give him credit, he continued to wrestle, but by then he was down 8-0.”
The match started at 182 as Alex West of Athens got a pin over Lacin Terry in 4:22.
Clay Watkins of Towanda got a 4-3 win over Ben Pernaselli at 195 to cut the Athens lead to 6-3 and Aaron Herlt got a forfeit at 220 to make it 9-3 Towanda.
Athens tied the match as Keegan Braund won 5-3 over Alex Perez at 285, before Kyler Setzer of Athens pinned Shane Atwood in 1:28 at 106.
Courtney got the win at 113 and Bradley followed with a fall over MyKee Nowell in 1:37 at 120.
Kaden Setzer of Athens got a pin against Garrett Chapman in 1:02 as Athens went up 30-9.
“In some cases we wrestled pretty well, in others we didn’t,” Sexton said. “I think in many respects we got outwrestled tonight, particularly in toss-up matches. We got out wrestled in those. The only toss up match we won was Watkins at 95 over Pernaselli. The other matches that could have gone either way, they got them.”
Towanda got back in the match with three straight pins to cut the deficit to 30-27 as Wyatt Delamater pinned Lucas Forbes in 1:05 at 132 and Skyler Allen pinned Brandon Jennings in 2:17 at 138, while Evan Johnson pinned Warner Dorman in 1:26 at 145.
“Starting with Delamater at 32, and Allen and Johnson, they got us what we needed to get there,” Sexton said. “AT least it put us in a position where we had a chance, because Athens had gotten on a pretty good role against us from heavyweight to 26 and they ran up 30 points on us. We had to find a way to get ourselves back into it. Those kids at 32, 38 and 45 put us in a position where we had a shot, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
Athens got an 8-2 win from Karter Rude over Joseph Vanderpool at 152 to make it 33-27, and that’s when Stafursky clinched the match for Athens, before Spencer Jennings of Towanda pinned Riley Hall in 1:37 to end things.
For Athens it was nice to get the victory.
“I definitely think we were the underdogs coming into this thing,” Bradley said. “Like our coach said, we have such a young team. I definitely think we overcame the challenge and stuck together, and that’s what we’ve got to keep doing.
“It was really cool to be in this atmosphere, be together as a team.”
Towanda is at Troy tonight, while Athens goes to the Husky Duals on Saturday.
Wyalusing 39, North Penn-Liberty 28
The Rams held on to win the NTL match, taking seven matches in the close dual.
NPL dominated the lower weights, winning 106 through 126 as Roger Learn (106) pinned Alex Boyd in 1:43, Braydon Garverick (113) scored an 8-2 decision over Darevin Curlee, Coy Wagner (120) edged out a 6-4 decision over Hunter Manahan and Patriot June (126) majored Dawson Keeney 11-0.
Wyalusing won the next four weights with Nicholas Woodruff (132) and Colbrin Nolan (138) scoring forfeits.
Skyler Manahan (145) earned a 13-2 major decision over Gaven Saxauer followed by Logan Newton (152) pinning Tyler Pequignot in 3:49.
NPL’s Kohen Lehman (160) pinned Brian Arnold in 1:53 while Wyalusing took the next two matches: Zachary Shaffer (170) scored a 17-2 technical fall over Mitchael Tice in 5:20 and Alex Hunsinger (182) scored a forfeit.
After a double forfeit at 195 Ram Jackson Chilson (220) earned one at 220.
At 285 NPL’s Logyn Choplosky pinned Derek Baldwin in 1:47.
Wyalusing 60, Williamson 15
The Rams won 11 matches in their NTL wrestling victory Thursday.
Hunter Manahan (120), Dawson Keeney (126), Nicholas Woodruff (132), Skyler Manahan (138), Colbrin Nolan (145), Logan Newton (152) and Zachary Shaffer (170) all had falls while Dereck Baldwin (285) earned a forfeit.
Alex Hunsinger (182) scored an 18-3 technical fall over Jacob Peffer in 2:15 while Brian Arnold (160) earned a 13-3 major decision against Troy Burrous.
At 220 Jackson Chilson decisioned Kade Sottolano 7-0.
For the Warriors Ayden Sprague (106) earned a fall, Michael Sipps (195) scored a forfeit and Christian Falkler (113) won 5-0 over Darevin Curlee.
Muncy 54, Sullivan County 21
The Griffins picked up four wins in their Mid-Penn League wrestling loss Thursday.
Nate Higley (145) earned a 6-1 decision over Mario Barberio, Herm Harney (182) earned a fall with Colton Pretti (160) and Joe Malkemes (285) both scoring forfeits.
Scott Johnson (113), Christian Good (152) and Ethan Gush (170) all had forfeit wins for Muncy as Chase Crawley (120), Jacob Blair (126), Dylan Sharr (132), Bryce Vollman (138), Tristan Ditzler (195) and Cael Hembury (220) earned falls.
There was a double forfeit at 106.
