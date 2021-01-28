TOWANDA — The Athens Wildcats picked up a 54-18 win over Towanda in NTL wrestling action.
Athens’ Joshua Courtney (113), Gavin Bradley (120), Mason Vanderpool (126), Landon McGrath (132), and Zach Stafursky (172) all got forfeit wins for Athens.
At 138 Kaden Setzer of Athens pinned Dillon Gallagher in 2:28 and at 145 Athens’ Lucas Forbes won an 8-4 match over Garrett Chapman of Towanda.
At 152 Chris Bathgate of Athens pinned Zayne McPeak in 1:04.
Athens’ Karter Rude pinned Brandon Lantz of Towanda in 29 seconds at 160.
Colin Rosh of Athens won 3-2 over Spencer Jennings of Towanda at 189.
Towanda’s Clay Watkins (215) and John Parker (106) got forfeit wins and at 285 Alex Perez of Towanda pinned Joshua Nittinger in 4:24.
“I thought our kids gave a decent effort tonight,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “I thought we got a couple hard fought matches at 145 and 189 that unfortunately went Athens way. A lot of forfeits, most of them from us. All in all I thought we gave a decent effort tonight.”
Towanda will host the Dandy Mini Mart Duals Quad on Saturday.
ATHENS 54, TOWANDA 18
113: Joshua Courtney (A) won by forfeit;
120: Gavin Bradley (A) won by forfeit;
126: Mason Vanderpool (A) won by forfeit;
132: Landon McGrath (A) won by forfeit;
138: Kaden Setzer (A) by fall over Dillon Gallagher (T), 2:28;
145: Lucas Forbes (A) dec. Garrett Chapman (T), 8-4;
152: Christopher Bathgate (A) by fall over Zayne McPeak (T), 1:04;
160: Karter Rude (A) by fall over Brandon Lantz (T), 0:29;
172: Zachary Stafursky (A) won by forfeit;
189: Colin Rosh (A) dec. Spencer Jennings (T), 3-2;
215: Clay Watkins (T) won by forfeit;;
285: Alexander Perez (T) by fall over Joshua Nittinger (A), 4:24;
106: John Parker (T) won by forfeit.
Wyalusing 42, Sullivan County 20
Wyalusing 59, NEB 6
The Rams picked up a pair of wins on Wednesday.
At 106 Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr won 7-0 over Kruz McCusker and at 113 Sullivan County’s Rocky Finnegan got a forfeit win.
Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan pinned Kyle McDonald in 1:02 at 126 and at 132 Cade McMicken of Wyalusing got a forfeit win.
Sullivan’s Evan Cummings won 11-4 over Owen Hadlock at 138 and Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley won by technical fall 19-3 in 4:19 over Skyler Manahan of Wyalusing.
Nicholas Woodruff of Wyalusing pinned Alexander Doran in 50 seconds at 152 and at 160 Wyalusing’s Colbrin Nolan pinned Mason Parkhurst in 52 seconds.
Brian Arnold of Wyalusing won 3-2 over Colton Pretti at 172 and at 189 Zach Shaffer of Wyalusing pinned Tre Powell in 1:13.
At 215 Zachary Fenton of Wyalusing got a forfeit and Sullivan County’s Joseph Malkemes pinned Dereck Baldwin in 1:58 at 285.
Against the Panthers there were three matches wrestled.
Nicholas Woodruff of Wyalusing won by technical fall 17-0 in 4:27 over Jack Shumway of NEB. At 215 Kenric Ricci of NEB pinned Fenton in 20 seconds and at 285 Baldwin pinned Kamden Ricci of NEB in 3:44.
Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan (126), Hadlock (132), McMicken (138), Skyler Manahan (145), Nolan (160< Arnold (172), Shaffer (189) and Clayton Carr (106) all got forfeit wins.
There were double forfeits at 113 and 120.
Sullivan County 48, NEB 12
The Griffins got their first win of the season.
Two matches were wrestled with Shumway pinned Alexander Doran in 2:28 at 152 and Malkemes pinning Kamden Ricci in 49 seconds at 285.
Kenric Ricci of NEB got a forfeit.
Finnegan (106), McCusker (113), Cummings (138), Higley (145), Parkhurst (160), Pretti (172), Tre Powell (189) all got forfeit wins for the Griffins.
There were double forfeits at 120, 126 and 132.
WYALUSING 42, SULLIVAN COUNTY 20
106: Clayton Carr (W) dec. Kruz McCusker, 7-0
113: Rocky Finegan (S) fft
120: No Match
126: Hunter Manhan (W) fall Kye McDonald, 1:02
132: Cade McMicken (W) fft
138: Evan Cummings (S) dec. Owen Hadlock, 11-4
145: Nathan Higley (S) tech. Skyler Manahan, 19-3, 4:19
152: Nicholas Woodruff (W) fall Alex Doan, :50
160: Colbrin Nolan (W) fall Mason Parkhurst, :52
172: Brian Arnold (W) dec. Colton Pretti, 3-2
189: Zachary Shaffer (W) fall Tre Powell, 1:13
215: Zachary Fenton (W) fft
285: Joseph Malkemes (S) fall Dereck Baldwin, 1:58
WYALUSING 69, NEB 6
120: No Match
126: Hunter Manahan (W) fft
132: Owen Hadlock (W) fft
138: Cade McMicken (W) fft
145: Skyler Manahan (W) fft
152: Nicholas Woodruff (W) tech. Jack Shumway, 17-0, 4:27
160: Colbrin Nolan (W) fft
172: Brian Arnold (W) fft
189: Zachary Shaffer (W) fft
215: Kenric Ricci (N) fall Zachary Fenton, :20
285: Dereck Baldwin (W) fall Kamden Ricci, 3:44
106: Clayton Carr (W) fft
113: No Match
SULLIVAN COUNTY 48, NEB 12
106: Rocky Finnegan (S) fft.
113: Krus McCusker (S) fft.
120 Double forfeit
126: Double forfeit
132: Double forfeits
138: Evan Cummings (S) fft.
145: Nathan Higley (S) fft.
152: Jack Shumway (N) fall Alexander Doran (S) 2:28
160: Mason Parkhurst (S) fft.
172: Colton Pretti (S) fft.
189: Tre Powell (S) fft.
215: Kenrick Ricci (N) fft.
285: Joseph Malkemes (N) fall Kamden Ricci (S) :49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.