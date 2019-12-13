ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats picked up a wrestling win on Thursday in a dual meet that featured a marquee matchup of two state ranked wrestlers.
The big match of the night was the final match as Troy’s Sheldon Seymour, a defending state champion, ranked third nationally, beat Athens’ Gavin Bradley, a state medalist last year as a freshman, 8-3.
For Seymour it was fun facing such good competition early in the season.
“It’s amazing, he’s such a great competitor,” Seymour said. “He made adjustments from last year and I didn’t do a good job of covering up on some of them. He’s a great competitor and I love wrestling him in a dual meet.
“I just have to build from this match, hopefully I can keep improving and hopefully I can keep wrestling better.”
Wrestling with all eyes on them in a dual meet was a fun experience for the wrestlers.
“It’s really fun,” Seymour said. “Great experience, great atmosphere. He made great adjustments, I just have to fix some stuff on my feet and I’ll be ready to go.”
While Seymour won the match, it was about more than just getting the victory. For the Troy senior this was a chance to see where he is early in the season, and a rare chance to go six full minutes early in the season.
“It’s a great matchup with him so early in the season to see where I am and where I need to improve and go from there,” he said. “Early in the season you never really know what you need to work on. This is a great experience to wrestle him and and wee what I need to do.
“I know I definitely have to work on my conditioning. I was getting a little tired later in the match, but that’s definitely something I can improve on during the season.”
The match was already decided by the time the marquee showdown occurred as Athens topped Troy 48-33.
At 126 Jacob Courtney of Athens pinned Eli Randall in 1:57 and at 132 Kaden Setzer of Athens pinned Ben Randall in 10 seconds.
Peyton Bellows of Troy pinned Brandon Jennings of Athens in 1:46 at 138 and Karter Rude of Athens pinned Jayden Renzo of Troy in 2:53 at 145.
At 152 Zach Stafursky of Athens pinned Peyton Jayne in 46 seconds and Troy’s Jacob Turner pinned Jaden Wright of Athens in 1:02 at 160.
Troy’s Edward Cole pinned Riley Hall in 5:02 at 170 and Alex West of Athens pinned Mason Woodward in 2:24 at 182.
Ben Pernaselli of Athens pinned Josh Isbell in 1:20 at 195 and at 220 Travis Spencer of Troy got a forfeit.
Athens’ Keegan Braund pinned Brady Sargeant in 31 seconds at 285 and at 106 Seth Seymour of Troy pinned Kyler Setzer in 1:07.
Aidan Garcia of Athens pinned Treton Bradley of Troy in 58 seconds at 113, before Seymour beat Bradley to end the night.
Towanda 78, NEB 6
The Black Knights picked up a home NTL victory on Thursday night.
Tyler Hawley opened things up at 120 with a pin of Tristen Dunn in 1:41. Towanda’s Garrett Chapman (126), Wyatt Delamater (132), Skyler Allen (138) and Joseph Vanderpool (145) all got forfeits.
Evan Johnson of Towanda pinned Jack Shumway in 1:30 at 152 and Towanda’s Bryant Green got a forfeit at 160.
At 170 Will Bowen picked up a pin of Kenric Ricci in a big matchup in 5:33.
“That was a heck of a back and fourth match,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “Ricci was up 7-1 after the first period and up 10-6 after the second period. Will got a near fall in the third period to get it back to 10-9, Ricci escaped and got a takedown, Will escaped, got a takedown and put him on the back and got the fall.”:
Spencer Jennings of Towanda pinned Caleb Tuttle in 1:32 at 182 and at 195 Clay Watkins got a forfeit. At 220 Aaron Herlt got a pin in 1:35 over Kamden Ricci and Dawson Brown of NEB pinned Alex Perez in 2:30.
“182, Spencer Jennings made his varsity debut today,” Sexton said of the freshman. “That fall he got at 182 is the first win of his varsity career. You only get the chance to win your first match once.”
Shane Atwood of Towanda got a forfeit at 106 and Mykee Nowell got a forfeit at 113.
“We only got the six matches in, I thought the kids that did wrestle went out and did a good job,” Sexton said. “Nice to get to this weekend when we are going to wrestle teams that will have a full lineup. A lot of our kids haven’t even had a match yet.”
One highlight of the night for Towanda came during the exhibition matches.
“A foreign exchange student from Poland (Jasiak Zalewski) got a chance to go on the mat for the first time,” Sexton said.
Montgomery 42, Sullivan County 23
Their were double forfeits at 106 and 113 and at 120 Blake Snyder of Montgomery pinned Yasler Montero Salas in 52 seconds.
Kai Felix of Montgomery won 8-2 over Cobey Saxon of Sullivan County at 126 and at 132 Hunter Leet of Montgomery pinned Michael Conway in 23 seconds.
Sullivan’s Bryan Hope won by forfeit and Nathan Higley of Sullivan won by technical fall 20-4 in 3:29 over Colby Puderbach at 145.
Devon Deem of Sullivan pinned Colton Ammerman in 3:10 at 152 and Kaide Drick of Montgomery pinned Alex Doran in 1:50 at 160.
Montgomery’s Ben Marino won 6-2 over Colton Pretti at 170 and at 182 Herm Harney of Sullivan got a forfeit.
Gabe Wright of Montgomery pinned Dustin Neidig in 29 seconds at 195 and at 220 Bradley Leon pinned Noah Phillips of Sullivan in 1:14. Sullivan’s Joe Malkemes got a forfeit at 285.
