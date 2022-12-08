ROME — The Athens wrestling team opened up their season with a 60-12 win over host Northeast Bradford on Wednesday evening.
The Wildcats were led by eight pins and a pair of forfeit victories.
ROME — The Athens wrestling team opened up their season with a 60-12 win over host Northeast Bradford on Wednesday evening.
The Wildcats were led by eight pins and a pair of forfeit victories.
Dillon Gallagher (160), Keegan Congdon (172), Caleb Nason (215), Josh Nittinger (285), Mason Vanderpool (120), Emiliano Mallare (138), Cooper Robinson (145) and Jake Courtney (152) all picked up wins by fall for the Wildcats.
Kason Sipley (126) and Sean Peters (132) received forfeits for Athens.
Northeast Bradford would earn a pair of wins with Connor Eastabrook picking up a fall at 189 pounds and Mason Alexander accepting a forfeit at 107 pounds.
Athens will face cross-state rival Waverly today with the girls teams facing off at 6:30 p.m. and the boys team set to wrestle at 7:30 p.m. in Waverly.
Northeast Bradford will visit North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday.
Wyalusing 53, Wellsboro 18
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams wrestling rolled to a 53-18 win over visiting Wellsboro on Wednesday evening.
Wyalusing would win every match they wrestled during the meet, and the only points scored by Wellsboro were by forfeits in the 113, 132 and 172-pound weight classes.
Picking up wins for the Rams were Jonathan Earle (138), Cade McMicken (145), Ayden Hunsinger (162), Ethan Vanderpool (160), Jordan Lamb (189), Alex Hunsinger (215), Zachary Fenton (285), Cole Patrick (120) and Clayton Carr (126).
Earle, Ayden Hunsinger, Vanderpool, Lamb, Alex Hunsinger, Fenton and Patrick all won by fall, while Carr earned a technical fall for the Rams.
Wyalusing now has an overall record of 4-2 on the season and will be back on the mats next Thursday on the road at Northeast Bradford with a 7 p.m.
Troy 37, Williamson 27
TIOGA — The Troy Trojans wrestling team picked up a win in their first match of the 2022 season topping the Williamson Warriors 37-27 on Tuesday.
Troy would get seven wins on the night including one forfeit — with a three-match sweep in the 189 to 285 pound divisions to pull ahead late and take home the win.
Konner Kerr (114), Caleb Schwenk (121), Kenyon Slater (133), Jacob Hinman (152), Eli Randall (189), Kael Millard (215), and Mason Woodward (285) all captured victories in their first action back on the mats.
Kerr, Schwenk, Hinman, Randall and Woodward all pinned their way to victory.
Troy (1-0) will look to continue their strong start on Friday in Bloomsburg as they travel to the Darren Klingerman Invitational with 23 teams in attendance.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
