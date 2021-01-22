The Athens wrestling team picked up a pair of wins over Northeast Bradford and Sayre in a tri-meet on Thursday.
The Wildcats beat NEB 63-6 and Sayre 60-12.
Sayre beat NEB 18-15 in their matchup.
Against the Panthers the Wildcats got a win from Joshua Nittinger at 285 as he pinned Kamden Ricci in 28 seconds.
There was a double forfeit at 106.
Joshua Courtney (113), Gavin Bradley (120), Mason Vanderpool (126), Jacob Courtney (132), Kaden Setzer (138), Lucas Forbes (145), Karter Rude (160), Zach Stafursky (172) and Colin Rosh (189) all got forfeit wins.
Chris Bathgate of Athens won 8-4 over Jack Shumway. At 215 Kenric Ricci of NEB got a forfeit win.
Against the Redskins Athens’ Setzer won by fall in 1:32 over Robert Benjamin at 138.
Athens’ Forbes (145), Bathgate (152), Nittinger (285), Joshua Courtney (113), Bradley (120), Vanderpool (126) and Jacob Courtney (132) all got forfeit wins.
Rude pinned Kaden Bennett of Sayre in 13 seconds at 160 and Stafursky pinned Aiden Reid in 2:52 at 172.
Glen Romberger of Sayre pinned Rosh in 3:38 at 189 and Kendrick Ross of Sayre got a forfeit win in 106.
Ross got a forfeit win at 106 for Sayre against NEB and there were double forfeits at 113, 120, 126, 132 and 138.
Benjamin got the forfeit win for Sayre at 145 and there was a double forfeit at 152.
At 160 Shumway got a 14-12 overtime win for NEB over Bennett.
Sayre’s Reid got a forfeit win at 172.
Kenric Ricci of NEB pinned Romberger at 215 in 1:01 and Kamden Ricci of NEB got a forfeit win at 285.
