Athens' Wright earns all-state honors

Athens’ Ian Wright has always had the athletic ability.
This year, everything came together and he dominated on the line for the Wildcats.
Now, Wright is an all-state selection as an offensive linemen in Class AAA on the PFW all-state team.
“Anytime we can get recognition within our program it is great news,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “After what I thought might have been a slow start, Ian had a super season on both sides of the ball and I think this is a worthy recognition.”
Listed at 6-foot, 6-inches tall and over 300 pounds, Wright has all the gifts to be a great linemen. This year, everything clicked for the Wildcats senior.
“Ian definitely has a gift with his physical size and abilities,” Young said. “As this season moved forward, you could see Ian’s confidence and play improve each week. I’m super proud of Ian and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”
As he finishes his career, and looks at what is next, this type of honor can only help Ian get noticed by colleges.
“With a solid finish to his senior season, Ian has been able to put together quality film to send to recruiters that display his abilities and effort,” Young said. “Ian has lofty goals and hopefully will use this recognition as a motivator to continue putting in hard work in pursuing his goals.”
Young knows an honor like this can only help the younger players on the Athens roster.
“My hope with this type of recognition is that our younger players use this as a motivator with setting their own personal goals as well as improving our program as a whole,” Young said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.