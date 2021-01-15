ATHENS — The homestanding Wildcats picked up a 48-24 win over Bloomsburg on Thursday.
Bloomsburg’s Aaron Williams pinned Josiah Stringham at 189 in 32 seconds and Tannr Mattern of Bloomsburg beat Colin Rosh 7-2 at 215. Joshua Nittinger of Athens pinned Brody Hock in 1:30 at 285.
Laif Trivelpiece of Bloomsburg got a forfeit at 106 and Gavin Bradley of Athens got a forfeit at 113.
Mason Vanderpool (120) and Jacob Courtney (126), Layla Bennett (132), Lucas Forbes (145) all got forfeits for Athens.
Kaden Setzer pinned David Klingerman in 1:09 and Christopher Bathgate pinned Jesse James in 1:53 at 152. Nick Whartun of Bloomsburg beat Karter Rude 7-2 at 160 and at 170 Stephen Roeder of Bloomsburg pinned Zachary Stafursky of Athens in 56 seconds at 172.
Wyalusing 48,
Tunkhannock 20
The Rams rolled to a season-opening win on Thursday.
Nicholas Woodruff pinned Matt Rosentel at 152 in 5:30 and at 160 Jacob Bruyn of Wyalusing pinned Ben Cannella in 31 seconds.
Luke Carpenter of Tunkhannock won 10-4 over Jordan Lamb at 172 and at 189 Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger got a forfeit win.
At 215 Frank Scranta of Tunkhannock pinned Zachary Shaffer in 52 seconds and at 285 Nick Marabell of Tunkhannock pinned Dereck Baldwin in 19 seconds.
Clayton Carr of Wyalusing got a forfeit win at 106 and there was a double forfeit at 113.
Tunkhannock’s Owen Woods pinned Darevin Curlee in 1:26 at 120 and at 126 Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan got a forfeit win.
Owen Hadlock of Wyalusing pinned Collyn Cook in 30 seconds and at 138 Cade McMicken of Wyalsuing pinned Cole Stauffer in 5:48, while Skyler Manahan of Wyalusing pinned Patrick Munley in 4:52 at 145.
Warrior Run 58,
Towanda 17
The Black Knights dropped a non-league match on the road Thursday.
Anson Rouch of Warrior Run pinned John Parker in 4:27 at 113 and at 120 Kaden Majcher of Warrior Run pinned Mykee Nowell in 3:31.
Kaden Milheim of Warrior Run got a forfeit win at 126 and Isaac Butler pinned Towanda’s Joseph Vanderpool in 5:21 at 132.
At 138 Nathan Michael of Warrior Run won 14-6 by major decision over Dillon Gallagher.
Landan Kurtz of Warrior Run pinned Garrett Chapman in 3:56.
Towanda’s Evan Johnson won by technical fall 15-0 in 2:52 over Tanner Confair.
Kalen Ritenour of Warrior Run pinned Brandon Lantz in 1:50 at 160 and at 172 Taylor Wise of Warrior Run pinned Zayne McPeak in 1:34 at 172.
Ethan Litchard of Warrior Run pinned Spencer Jennings in 36 seconds at 189 and Clay Watkins of Towanda pinned Austin Witmer in 51 seconds at 215.
Warrior Run’s Caleb Long pinned Alex Perez in 3:47 at 285. Dalton Lunn of Towanda got a forfeit at 106.
“Nice bounce back match out of Evan Johnson today,” Towanda coach Bill Seton said. “I was pleased with him. And real steady effort out of Clay Watkins. We just need to get better and hopefully we will.”
Towanda hosts the Flynn Propane Dual Quad on Saturday. Towanda takes on Williamson at 10 a.m. while Troy meets Montgomery. After that Towanda and Montgomery and Troy and Williamson wrestle, and the final round is Troy and Towanda and Montgomery at Williamson.
This year no fans will be admitted for the quad meet.
Troy 66, Sayre 6
With just three matches wrestled on the mats, all three were decided by falls, two of them by Troy.
Peyton Bellows of Troy pinned Robert Benjamin in 2:36 at 145 and Josh Isbell pinned Glen Romberger in 1:24 at 189.
At 160 Kaden Bennett of Sayre pinned Evan Short in 5:22.
Troy’s Jacob Hinman (132), Randall Ben (138), Eli Randall (152), Mason Woodward (172), Brady Sargeant (285), Caleb Schwenk (106), Kenyon Slater (113), Joseph Schwenk (120) and Seth Seymour (126) all won by forfeit.
There was a double forfeit at 215.
FROM WEDNESDAY
Canton 51, Williamson 21
Canton picked up their second-straight victory on Wednesday.
Canton’s Bailey Ferguson started things at 132 with a pin in 1:51 and at 138 Hudson Ward got a fall in 1:22.
Hayden Ward got a pin at 152 in 48 seconds over Aidric Passerallo and at 152 Michael Davis of Canton pinned Joel Hultz in 39 seconds.
Riley Parker of Canton got a win by forfeit at 160 and at 172 Brenen Taylor of Canton won 6-0 over Jacob Peffer.
Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely pinned Ian Bump in 49 seconds at 189 and at 215 Mikey Sipps of Williamson pinned Gage Pepper in 3:19.
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano pinned Mason Harold in 1:32 at 285.
Cohen Landis of Canton pinned Wyatt Dacheux in 1:09 at 106 and at 113 Isaac Landis of Canton pinned Chelsea Hungerford in 50 seconds.
Williamson’s Carter Gontarz won 10-8 over Miah Lehman at 120 and at 126 Ayden Sprauge of Williamson pinned Brayden Wesneski in 1:21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.