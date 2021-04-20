The Big 33 game features the best of the best high school football players.
Every year former Big 33 participants can be found playing in the Super Bowl.
To coach the best in the state, they bring in the top coaches in the state.
This year, that means having Athens coach Jack Young at the helm.
The long-time Wildcats coach was picked to take part a year ago, but with that game canceled due to Covid, he will be coaching this year’s game in May.
While it’s a rare honor to coach the Big 33, Young’s family has had the honor before.
In the 90s Young’s dad, Jack Young Sr., Towanda’s coach, was the head coach of the team.
The younger Young follows in his dad’s footsteps as the Pennsylvania coach, becoming the first father and son to each coach the team in the game’s history.
For Young, after the first practice with the team on Sunday, thinking about what this means to him, and his family, was very emotional.
“I haven’t really thought about it a whole lot. Personally, it’s something I’ll have in my pocket forever. My family, it’s important,” Young said as he started to become overwhelmed with emotions. “It’s just huge. It’s big.”
After not having a game last year, Young knows how special it is for this game just to be played this year.
“I just think as a community in general, when I say community, I mean everybody in the world,” Young said. “Just in general, bringing everybody together, being able to have fun, that’s huge. Have some fun and do things the right way.
“These guys are going to go on and do some killer things in their lives and this is just a stepping stone. Something they will be a part of forever.”
The game will take place on May 31 at 1 p.m. at Central Dauphin School District’s Landis Field.
Sunday was the first chance for Young to take to the field with his talented team.
The team includes Penn State commit, Evan Clark, as one of the quarterbacks and standout lineman Nolan Rucci, who is committed to Wisconsin.
There are three Penn State recruits on the roster. The roster also includes a pair of athletes going to Pittsburgh, and it includes a Florida commit, a Rutgers commit, a Mississippi recruit and Syracuse, Louisville and Cincinnati recruits. 10 players from the Pennsylvania team are committed to Power 6 schools.
Seeing the team in the first practice, Young could see how talented the group is.
“Wow, just wow,” Young said. “1,000 things going on and then we are asking them to think football and learn new stuff. It went really well, it was fun. We saved toward the end the competition. If you watched any of it, immediately you could tell why these guys were here.
“My biggest thing is wow. Quality kids here, I wouldn’t have a single complaint after the first day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.