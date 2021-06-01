HARRISBURG — History was made at the Big 33 Classic this year.
And, that history included a coach from the NTL.
For the first time in the game’s history a father and a son have now been head coaches.
In 1990 Towanda coach Jack Young was the head coach as Pennsylvania defeated Maryland 42-28.
On Monday the coach for the Pennsylvania team was Athens’ coach Jack Young as the Pennsylvania team won a 20-0 game.
Both father and son won their matchup, although the father in more of a shootout, and the son in a defensive battle.
“There is no feeling, I’m gonna enjoy it tonight with my family and friend, I even lost my voice,” Young said. “I just had a little part to do with the win today. I had seven tremendous high school football coaches and 38 tremendous football players.
“It is a special time and a moment I will remember forever. I’m sure it will hit me in different moments, but definitely a special time.”
On Monday the Pennsylvania team struck in the first quarter when the defense came up with a big play.
It was a District 4 standout who got the defense going on the play as Loyalsock’s Aedan Holler came through the line and sacked Maryland quarterback Billy Atkins, forcing a fumble.
Ohio commit Bralen Henderson, of Pittsburgh Central Catholic, scooped up a fumble and ran it back 14 yards for the score. Sam Hershey of JP MaClaskey hit an extra point and Pennsylvania went up 7-0.
With 7:20 left in the half Penn State commit Evan Clark, of Manheim Township, hit St. Francis commit Judah Tomb, of Central York on a 64-yard touchdown. The kick failed and it was 13-0.
St. Joseph’s Prep’s Malik Cooper, a Temple commit, caught a 20-yard touchdown with 1:30 left in the game from Warwick’s Joey McCraken to wrap up the scoring in the game.
The Pennsylvania defense forced five turnovers and held Maryland to just 160 yards in the game.
Clark was 8-for-12 passing for 110 yards and a score and McCraken threw for 33 yards and a score in the game.
Isaiah Strugis led the rushing attack with 40 yards on seven carries and Connellsville’s Ky’Ron Craggette, a Notre Dame College recruit, ran for 34 yards.
Tomb had two grabs for 74 yards and Cooper had five catches in the game.
On a day that defense dominated, it’s only fitting that Gov. Miflin’s Cam’Ron Stewart, who will report to Rutgers today, was MVP after his efforts on the defensive side of the ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.