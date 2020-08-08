After a day of heartbreak on Thursday, athletes and coaches found a little hope on Friday.
The PIAA’s decision to delay the start of the season by two weeks brought optimism to area athletes.
“Since March students have lost so much,” said Troy’s Mason Imbt, the All-Region football lineman of the year last season. “Not just athletics, but educational opportunities. The PIAA is actively fighting to give us a chance and not have to lose even more.
“I hope the people who are making the decisions locally understand how powerful their choices will be. I’ve watched friends struggles, I’ve seen seniors spending countless hours preparing for the one positive thing that they have always dreamed about. if given the chance I hope our community rises up and supports what so many of us need. Our lives are full of risk, we can’t live in fear. If we are lucky enough to get a choice that’s all we can ask for. The PIAA seems to have done their part. Go Trojans.”
Wellsboro football player Conner Adams has similar feelings about Friday’s news.
“As a student athlete I’m happy that they didn’t cancel and we still have hope because sports is a huge part of kids lives and the PIAA is pushing so hard for a season, so I am happy about that.
“However, I just hope we can still have a season, because some people are still doubtful. Glad that we are still playing as of now though.”
For coaches it is all about helping the kids get through this time and not focus too much on things they can’t change.
“All I do is one day at a time with the girls,” Athens volleyball coach Heather Hanson said. “No matter what we have already benefited through working out and getting open gym. So appreciative to all of Athens for allowing us to use a weight room and gym. So impressed with the athletes showing up and taking responsibility, sanitizing and following the guidelines.
“This is a tough life lesson, but a great life lesson on controlling things you can like working out and attending open gym and having faith things will work out.”
For Hanson, there is benefits to the two week delay.
“We get an extra week of lifting and open gym,” Hanson said. “There is enough crazy and stress in the world, so the attitude I share with the girls is to appreciate each day we get to work together.”
For Towanda golf coach Tim Farley the word he has had to go by all along is adaptable.
“We are going to have to be very adaptable this year,” he said. “Every day brings new information and new challenges and no one from the top on down knows exactly what’s the best way to proceed. Outside of rescheduling or cancelling some early-season events, there’s really no impact on me as a coach, I knew that was a likelihood, so I’m prepared for that. I have no ‘fear’ of the season being cancelled — if it were cancelled, then there’s a far bigger concern to which your fear should be directed.”
For Farley, sports are important and he hopes the kids get a chance to have a season. But, he also understands that keeping kids safe comes first.
“Athletics and extracurriculars are incredibly important to overall well-being of our kids. Especially in today’s world, it’s a wonderful way for all of us to escape the realities of the world for a little while. If there’s any way to have any sort of abbreviated season at all, we should try — for all of our sakes. The only thing that tops that hope is public safety — and if that’s compromised, then it’s part of my job to help the kids deal with their disappointment, and to understand the reasons why it happened.
“I will communicate with my kids what I know, how it affects from a competition standpoint, listen to their questions, and adapt when I’m told to. I’m not going to try to predict the future, and I’m not going to speculate on what might happen. So long as the courses remain open, I’ll work with any kid who wants to play to find opportunities for them — whether it’s as the coach of a varsity team, or just a guy who is giving back to the game that has meant a lot to him.”
There are some in the state who feel like sports just can’t happen this fall safely.
As a sports information director in the PSAC at East Stroudsburg, Doug Page saw the conference call off all fall sports.
He isn’t sure that the PIAA can safely play sports, when colleges like East Stroudsburg and Mansfield can not.
“I don’t think this is the right move by the PIAA,” Page said. “All they are doing is stalling and trying to figure out how they can not look like the bad guy in the end and pass the blame off to another entity. Don’t get me wrong, I eat, breathe and sleep sports. I have seen sports at the collegiate level taken away from athletes and how it has helped most of them realize what other talents and interests they might have.
“At the end of the day missing a sports season (yes, I know senior seasons) for the potential of protecting the future spread and potential deaths and long-term affects are worth it. What is it going to take for people to realize that sports will survive the long run and be here next year? Is it going to take the death of a student-athlete for it to truly sink in? Sports have the opportunity for a second chances — lives don’t always have that chance. I would rather cancel a sport rather than cancel a life from this earth.”
Michelle Brown is a coach, administrator and parent in Pennsylvania. She is also a former Division I basketball player. She knows just how important sports are, but she also knows how tough of a situation this is for schools.
“Just one more thing dividing communities, with the brunt of the anger directed at schools,” Brown said. “If they’re virtual and move ahead with play it’s hypocritical. If they deny sports, they’re the enemy. No win situations when we can’t all work together to mitigate spread and help us all get back to normal sooner.
“Certainly as a former athlete and competitor I sympathize and also can’t imagine. It’s your future. For many it’s college, I get it. But, as a school administrator, parent, coach and human, I also get it in so many other ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.