Sports are back, and area coaches and athletes are excited to be returning to the fields with practices beginning Monday In Pennsylvania.
With the news of sports getting the green light to begin, athletes and coaches react to the news.
RICH PITTS
Athens, girls’ soccer coach
“We are really excited to get back on the field after a week of waiting,” Pitts said. “The seniors are really happy as they wondered if they were going to have a season. The girls know what we have to do to be safe and keep each other safe.
“They understand the gravity of the situation we are in as not just the school but as a nation. So, we will be part of the new normal and do what we need to do so we can get a season in.”
MADDIE MAYNARD
Towanda junior
“When I found out sports weren’t getting canceled, I was beyond happy,” Maynard said.
MIKE SCHMITT
CV, football coach
“Kids are more excited about just knowing what to expect and now the season continuing is in our hands. Got to stay safe and responsible,” Schmitt said.
