It was the news that area athletes have been waiting to hear.
After weeks of wondering, the speculation is over.
After no high school sports since March, the kids are allowed to return to official practices, and games will be starting up.
Fall sports are back, and area athletes and coaches shared their feelings about practices beginning on Monday.
HEATHER HANSON
Athens, volleyball coach
“Kids are beyond excited to start,” Hanson said. “Everyone was nervous Friday and now we have the go ahead, so they are anxious and ready to start the volleyball season.”
MASON IMBT
Troy football player
“I’m very excited for fall sports to begin, and I’m very glad that we are allowed to play this year,” Imbt said. “In my opinion high school sports are very important, not only just to be active, but also for character building, friendships, and many more reasons.
“High school sports also open up a lot of opportunities for kids. Go Trojans.”
TRACY MENNIG
Sayre, girls’ soccer coach
“I hope our school district follows the ok from the PIAA,” Mennig said. “I know some downstate schools already postponed. I think the kids are excited, but hesitant to. I am waiting to hear from our administration with the go ahead. PIAA didn’t mention anything about districts like New York has, so curious there. It will be tough either way. If we start, wondering every day if there is a case and we have to stop playing.”
JIM SCHOOLS
Wyalusing,
cross country coach
“I am extremely excited,” Schools said. “Our kids have been working so hard this summer without knowing. It will be great to see them be rewarded for their commitment and dedication.”
ROZLYN HANEY
Sayre, girls’ soccer player
“I’m very excited to hear that the PIAA gave the green light for fall sports to begin,” Haney said. “I believe it was a smart decision to give each individual school the choice of starting up or not.
“If people take the risk of covid seriously and follow the guidelines, the possibility of the season working out is very high. Hopefully, the Sayre administration decides to let us return to play and have a somewhat normal season.”
BEN KNAPP
Canton, football
“I’m super pumped, and ready to play,” Knapp said.
CONNER ADAMS
Wellsboro, football
“Me and Darryn Callahan are hanging out right now, and we just heard the news,” Adams said. “We are super excited and thankful that the PIAA has pushed this hard for us to play. Really just thoughts of happiness is what we have.”
OLIVIA SPARBANIE
Towanda, girls’ soccer
At this point I’m extremely grateful for the decision that was made,” Sparbanie said. “There is a lot of uncertainty on the future and the effect this may have, but I think all of us understand that, so we won’t take it for granted. Even if we’re not allowed to have fans, we are still getting a season, which is a blessing.”
BRAYDEN HORTON
Sayre, football player
“Honestly, I think it’s a good idea, it should be up to the schools, and not the entire state,” Horton said. “We have areas like what we are in and it’s very rural and we don’t have a ton of cases, but we also have areas like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia where they have a higher risk and more cases. I personally don’t believe it should be based on the area’s risk and statistics.
“I think our state is too big and has far too many sizes and types of high schools to control all of them at once, when you’re talking about something like this. I’m glad they’re letting the schools decide based on what their circumstances are.”
SYDNEY TAYLOR
Troy, XC
“I am super excited to finally be back with my teammates,” Taylor said. “A bunch of us on the team have been training really hard this summer, and we can’t wait to compete again. WE are looking forward to some good competition this year in the NTL.”
KEVIN GORMAN
Sayre, football
“I’m happy we finally have an answer.,” Gorman ssaid. “After the delay I just wanted an answer to tell the players. The players have been dealing with it pretty well But this week they have been getting anxious and asking if any of the coaches have heard of anything.
“It’s exciting that we got the green light and we can put the pads on. We just want everyone to be safe and hopefully have a great season.”
