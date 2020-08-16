For Area coaches and athletes, the news of fall sports getting delayed two weeks, right after the governor recommended no sports until January has them feeling a million things.
During this time we will voice the feelings of coaches and athletes on the sports delay.
KYLE HEYLER
North Penn-Liberty assistant boys’ basketball coach
The NPL coach feels like the two week delay was necessary for the PIAA to reevaluate what they should do.
“I think they were blindsided by the governor’s statement,” Heyler said. “They need time to start a dialogue and see what exactly is going on. I can’t blame them. I feel they have been very proactive in trying to get the fall sports season going.”
While there are times that Heyler hasn’t loved decisions by the PIAA, he thinks that this is the right call.
“I don’t agree with every decision they make, but I think they have been doing a great job in this,” Heyler said.
While Heyler likes what the PIAA is doing, he knows that starting a season is no sure thing.
“I am less optimistic on the start of the season, because school districts are terrified of liability,” he said. “That’s all this comes down to. Rec leagues have been played all over the area since early June with no reported outbreak. There is no reason high school sports can’t be played safely. If some districts shut down the fall season, these kids will still play. All the area playgrounds will be packed every evening as long as the weather is warm enough.”
LEILA VARGAS
ND, girls’ soccer
The Notre Dame standout is struggling with all the work she has put in, and knowing it may not lead to a season in high school this year.
“Having my season delayed is really tough because I have been working hard through quarantine and over the summer, so far for both travel and school, so it sucks it’s getting delayed,” Vargas said.
One of the challenges is the uncertaintly.
“It’s hard not knowing what is going to happen, especially for seniors because they might not have a season at all. I mean I really, really hope it doesn’t get canceled all together, because soccer season is obviously my favorite season of the school year, so it’ll be really sad if it doesn’t happen.”
One of New York’s plans could be three seasons, starting in January. While it would get all the sports in, that can cause some challenges as well.
“If the shortened season overlap is it, it would be tough because I also enjoy outdoor track,” Vargas said. “Also, I know a lot of people may prefer other sports over soccer, so we might not even have enough on the team to play if people choose other sports instead.
“It is hard to stay motivated because there is a chance nothing is going to happen and makes me question why I should be working hard, but I continued to practice and get better,” Vargas said.
Losing the year would be really tough, but Vargas knows that some things are beyond sports.
“Of course I would be sad if soccer and other sports gets canceled, but if it will help not spread the virus, keep us safe, and ensure a season next year it will be for the best,” Vargas said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.