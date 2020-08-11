For Area coaches and athletes, the news of fall sports getting delayed two weeks, right after the governor recommended no sports until January has them feeling a million things.
During this time we will voice the feelings of coaches and athletes on the sports delay.
MADDIE MAYNARD
Towanda High School
For the Towanda junior it’s been a challenge dealing with everything since last Spring.
“Being an athlete during this time is harder than most people think,” Maynard said. “Sports is more than a game to us. It’s an escape from reality, or the real world. It’s where some athletes get to just be themselves, and have fun.
“We enjoy the feeling of winning and having fun with our teammates, or seeing the crowd cheer us on.”
It’s been a trying time seeing one thing after another change with fall sports.
“When I found out that governor Wolf recommended that we don’t play sports until January 1, I was heartbroke,” Maynard said. “I felt that all my hard work the past couple years was for nothing. It made me feel like something I look forward to was being taken away from me. I am very thankful PIAA has pushed back the season and are taking their time to think about their decision. I’d rather have short seasons than no season at all.”
EMMA ROE
Athens High School
The Athens’ girls soccer standout is doing everything she can to keep thinking good thoughts during this time.
“I completely understand as to why everything might shut down,” Roe said. “I’m trying to stay positive and believe that I’ll actually get to have athletics for my senior year.”
While the senior is staying positive, seeing the season delayed is tough.
“This announcement puts a sense of doubt in my mind that I am trying to overcome,” Roe said. “We all knew this year was going to be very different. I just didn’t realize how much of my senior year experiences I was going to miss out on until now.”
JACK YOUNG
Athens, football coach
For Young, the delay was tough, but he has his kids keeping the right mindset.
“It’s frustrating for sure, but we’ll continue to move forward,” Young said. “It’s important that we look at the positives and prepare for the season.”
No matter what happens this fall, Young isn’t changing his approach mindset of preparing for the school year, and football season.
“I’m looking to prepare to be in the classroom and on the football field,” Young said. “Or, whatever other options that may happen.”
For Young, he just wants to keep the kids focused on doing things the right way.
“The focus needs to be on continuing to do what’s important,” Young said. “Do all the little things that will keep us all safe and healthy, as well as have a little fun while preparing for the season.
“Our focus is respect. Respect each other and respect this virus. As well as believe that our leadership will make decisions that are in the best interest of all.”
