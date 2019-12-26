The first quarter was a lesson in what athleticism and defense can do.
There were steals, and fast breaks.
And in a blink of an eye the Towanda Black Knights led NP-Mansfield by 19 points in a key NTL matchup.
There are athletes in the league every year. There are athletic teams throughout the league.
However, few teams can match what Towanda brings to the court.
They have six-footers, and three-sport standouts. There are state medalists and athletes who can jump out of the gym.
Matching up athletically with Towanda is something that’s not even worth trying.
Just look at the starting lineup for the Black Knights.
There is freshman Paige Manchester, a six-foot guard. There is Porschia Bennett, a state medalist in the high jump, and Hannah Chandler, a key starter on the soccer team.
Amanda Horton joins Chandler in the backcourt, and Erin Barrett lines up at center.
Every one of the five is a multi-sport athlete.
“It’s hard for them (opposing teams) to match up,” Manchester said.
Just a freshman, all eyes have been on Manchester early this year.
The Towanda standout plays AAU out of Elmira, along with playing for an AAU team in Towanda as well. She’s been a player to watch since long before she hit the varsity level.
While there definitely can be pressure that comes with expectations, Manchester has teammates that help ease that.
“My teammates help me out with it,” she said. “They always tell me I’m fine. They always cheer me up. That helps with the pressure.”
Having athlete after athlete after athlete on the team just makes things easier for each girl on the team.
“It’s so much fun,” Bennett said.
And, the team has the type of height that they know teams struggle to match up with.
“We don’t really have any small people,” Bennett said.
Not only are both Bennett and Manchester tall, they are also long.
“It’s the long arms,” Manchester said as a key.
For most of her career Chandler has been the one bringing the ball upcourt.
This year, she has Manchester to handle ball-handling duties, and the team runs, a lot, with players like Bennett and Horton bringing the ball up.
“I have never really been able to do that (play off the ball), so it’s fun to be able to do that,” Chandler said. “It’s the first year we are able to do that. It feels good to have someone who is there and can handle the ball.”
While Chandler and Manchester are the primary ball handlers, they enjoy the times a teammate brings it up the court.
“Whenever they bring it up we are able to get up on offense,” Manchester said. “Mainly all of us trust each other.”
While Towanda can run with anyone in the league, and has the athletes to match up with what anyone puts on the floor, they know one challenge is that teams may try and be physical to stop the athleticism.
“That’s one thing we have to work on,” Manchester said.
“It’s something we have to make sure of, no one fouls out,” Bennett said.
It’s easy to look at the Black Knights and think they are just a running team with all their athleticism.
However, they have some weapons in the half court that are very hard to defend.
A lot of the half court success starts with their teamwork.
“Our quick ball movement is big,” Manchester said.
And, if all else fails in the half court, they have a player like Barrett in the paint.
“She always goes up strong,” Bennett said.
Chandler has been through the ups and downs in her career. The senior knows this year could be a really special one.
“I think this is going to be the best year for us, I can feel it already,” Chandler said. “It’s a lot more fun. We have a lot to look forward to. We want to go far this year. Farther than we did last year when we went to districts. We want to win districts this year.”
For a lot of the girls there has been success in other sports.
Bennett was a state medalist in the high jump last year, and she’s hoping to get to states with some of her teammates in other sports.
“It makes me want to do a lot better and take my team with me,” she said.
In the fall both Chandler and Bennett, along with Barrett (who started in goal), all made the district semifinals as part of the soccer team. The soccer team also included key basketball reserves like Saige Greenland in a starting role in the fall. Now, the girls hope to carry that success into the winter.
“I just keep thinking I want it to be the best senior year,” Chandler said.
One of the big things that helps the seniors, and other upperclassmen this year, is having the younger kids stepping up.
“I don’t feel like I was ready to play a varsity game (as a freshman) like Paige is,” Chandler said. “She’s really stepped up.”
