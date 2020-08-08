It sort of feels like the PIAA and the governor are caught in a game of ping pong.
One makes a move, followed by the other, back and forth.
The problem is, it’s the student athletes who at times seems like they are being treated as the ball.
Each day it seems like athletes and coaches are hit with a new batch of either disappointment, or hope.
On Thursday it was disappointment as the governor recommended that no high school sports should be held until January 1.
Friday brought hope as the PIAA only delayed the fall season by two weeks, and haven’t canceled it.
But, the overwhelming theme is still uncertainty.
The PIAA didn’t make a determination for sure on if sports will be played this fall.
They have only given themselves two extra weeks to decide what to do.
It’s definitely hope.
Not canceling the season right now means there is a chance that fall sports can still be played.
But, it just seems like no one wants to make a decision on anything here.
The PIAA said they needed this time to talk with the governor’s office. Try and make fall sports work, and come up with a plan if they do, or don’t, work in the fall.
They said they aren’t just kicking the can down the road.
But, that’s exactly what it seems like is happening.
It’s exactly what it seemed like was happening when the governor recommended no sports, but didn’t mandate it.
Both the governor, and the PIAA seem to want to avoid being the bad guy.
They seem to want the other to have to make the tough choice. They want the other to be the one that has to come out and say if fall sports will happen this year.
The problem is, it’s leaving the athletes and coaches in the dark.
This is exactly what happened in the spring.
The athletes were left preparing, working out all in hopes of a season they weren’t sure would be played.
It has to be tough.
On one hand you want to work as hard as you can, you want to prepare if the season is played.
On the other hand, you have athletes working out not being sure that there is going to be games this fall.
At some point, someone is going to have to make a decision.
At some point, someone is going to have to let the kids and coaches know what is going on.
For many athletes, it’s positive today, it’s hope, it’s optimism, it’s being thankful that for today their season might get played.
The problem is, tomorrow may bring more news, and the next day, and the day after.
Unless something changes it will be two weeks of rumors. Two weeks of guessing. Two weeks of uncertainty.
And, that’s never the way you want to prepare for your season.
Right now the PIAA has postponed all fall sports practices until August 24. They are next meeting on August 21. That means, kids could conceivably find out days before their first practice that things are about to start.
As it is, football was supposed to start heat acclimation on Monday, and they just found out yesterday the governor’s recommendation.
How hard is that going to be for the kids if it happens again on the 21st and practices are again stopped right before they begin?
Let’s be clear, this is a very tough situation for the PIAA.
It’s not a decision that anyone wants to make.
On one hand you dash the hope of fall athletes and postpone sports.
On the other hand you go against the recommendation of the governor and the state departments of health and education and take the risk on your own of having a season.
It really is a no win situation for the PIAA.
There really is no choice that is going to make everyone happy.
But, at some point, a choice needs to get made.
Choose to play this fall.
Choose to push things back to January and do a shortened three season sports calendar.
But, make a choice, make a decision and give the kids some clarity.
Let the kids know what is going on. Help them prepare for a season, whether it is in the fall, or the spring.
The game of ping pong must end.
The athletes have been in the middle of this game for far too long.
----
Brian Fees is the sports editor at The Daily Review. Reach him at reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
