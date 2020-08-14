With news that the PIAA has postponed fall sports for two weeks, and with New York fall sports pushed back until at least September, area coaches and athletes are voicing their feelings.
HAILEY JAYNE
Wyalusing, girls’ soccer
For the Wyalusing senior all of this is something she never imagined happening.
“I must stay that this whole pandemic has caused a huge uproar in sports and education,” Jayne said. “I never would have thought that anything like this would ever happen in my lifetime.”
One of the hardest things for athletes is the uncertainty.
“It’s just hard to believe that even with the season being delayed, we might not have fans, or even get to play in the near future,” Jayne said. “I’ve cried and stressed so much over the past five months with all of this catastrophic stuff going on.”
For athletes, sports are an important part of their lives.
“Sports a huge outlet for me,” Jayne said. “They have always been there for me to just forget about everything going on in my life and just have fun. With the possibility of them being taken away, I can’t imagine the toll it would take on not only the kids in my area, but statewide. My heart aches for all the seniors. We can’t have our entire seasons taken away from us.”
Ellie Mustico
ND, girls’ soccer
(In her words)
I have been concerned about the future of sports going into my senior year due to Covid, but with the numbers in our area being so low I was hopeful for an August start to the fall season. I was very disappointed this week when I heard the proposal made by the NYPHSAA to delay the start until late September. This makes no sense to me for a number of reasons.
It is very difficult for me to understand why travel teams are able to play right now, and even practice on our school fields, but our high school team is not allowed to do so. Without school sports, I think the travel programs will definitely take over. While high school players stay in their section, travel players commute to different regions within New York and even out-of-state where Covid rates may be higher than what we are seeing in the Southern Tier. Travel sports are also a pay-to-play option which leaves out many kids who can’t afford to pay the expensive fees that are required, let alone the travel expenses. To add further confusion, my travel teammates from Pennsylvania, that live 15 minutes from me, will begin playing with their high school teams in a couple of weeks. This just all seems very wrong to me.
School sports are extremely important for many reasons. We know it is a great way to strengthen friendships and build school camaraderie. We also know that we need exercise to stay healthy. Exercise also helps with emotional issues like stress, anxiety and depression which definitely has affected a lot of us during this stressful time. Additionally, school sports keep kids from missing school because they don’t want to miss a practice or a game and helps them to stay on track with their schoolwork. Without sports many more kids will not show up to school.
I am also very upset with the alternative plan if sports do not happen in 2020. The three condensed seasons have a lot of overlap. I am a 3 sport athlete, like many kids in my school. Smaller schools like Notre Dame absolutely need to have multi-sport athletes to field teams each season. If that becomes the plan, I don’t know how we will be able to compete.
I know it is very important to be safe when participating in sports. I don’t want kids to get sick, but research is showing that kids our age are typically not nearly as likely as the older people to get seriously ill or be hospitalized. Studies are also reporting that kids are not as likely to spread Covid. I just wish that NYPHSAA looked at sports participation on a more regional level instead as a state as a whole since our numbers are so low in our area. I understand that decisions are very hard these days, and I understood when the spring season was cancelled because of the uncertainty of a new illness. We have done everything asked of us to flatten the curve with the intent to get back to school and sports this fall. In our area there is no curve to flatten and the rules have changed. If these numbers are not low enough now, they never will be.
ROZLYN HANEY
Sayre, girls’ soccer
This was a year the Sayre standout was really anxious for.
“I’ve been looking forward to this season, especially because my sister is an upcoming freshman and we’ve been waiting to play varsity sports together,” Haney said.
The Sayre junior is looking forward to seeing what her team can do this year, and hope she is able to be with her team soon.
“There are also many talented athletes in the freshman class,” she said. “I miss the game, and being around my teammates, but hopefully after the two week wait they decide to let us play.”
For Haney, she gets why things are happening, but she also feels like playing sports is important.
“I understand the importance of restrictions, but it’s also very important for high school athletes to stay mentally and physically active,” Haney said.
