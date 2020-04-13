Athletic directors have a big role with high school athletics. Over the next couple weeks we will get to know the athletic directors throughout the area.
Bob Rockwell
Canton HS
1. I started at Canton as AD in fall of 2003. It’s now been 17 years.
2. Canton’s Superintendent at the time, Bob Jannone, told me to do the job. I really did not want to at the time but he convinced me it would make me a more valuable employee to the district.
3. I played Football, Basketball, and Baseball at Canton HS and graduated in 1981.
4. I really enjoy the job. There are always a few trying times but our kids at Canton are selfless and our coaches do a great job coaching and being cooperative with the CHS administration
5. The most fun part for me is preparing for Friday night football games and the actual game itself and our monthly AD meetings.
6. The most difficult part of the job is handling athletic things that come up during the school day as I still teach five out of eight periods every day.
7. Probably I have to keep track of every game official that officiates every game of every level and report those officials to our business office for payment.
8. The job has changed during my time because the general public wants to be made aware of game changes immediately via the computer. We have an AD program where I now do a majority of my work to inform parents, coaches, our administration, and the media. It was not like that when I first started.
9. It can be crazy making decisions on whether or not to cancel contests due to weather conditions. I’m constantly watching weather forecasts. This Corona virus was actually easy for my AD duties because every decision was made for me by the state and then PIAA. We had absolutely no say.
