Athletic directors have a big role with high school athletics.
Over the next couple weeks we will get to know the athletic directors throughout the area.
How long have you been an AD?
I am currently wrapping up my 4th year as Wyalusing's AD.
What drew you to this?
As with many ADs, my path to this job was unique. I was furloughed by the Wyalusing Area School District following the 2015-16 school year after the statewide budget issues that year. After teaching for a brief time in Sidney, NY, I was called back from furlough into my current position: Athletic Director and Dean of Students. Luckily for me, Athletics is a natural fit as I am very much into sports.
Did you play sports growing up? If so what?
I have spent my entire life involved with sports in one way or another. Like most kids, my first involvement with sports was Little League Baseball. I was also an avid bowler growing up. As I got older, I got really into basketball. I played year round, playing for Susquehanna Community High School, as well as AAU travel basketball for Hoop City (now JB Hoops). In high school, I was also a part of the varsity Golf and Volleyball teams. In college, I had the opportunity to play Basketball at Marywood University in Scranton, PA for four years. My final two years, I was able to crack the starting lineup and was named team captain as a senior. I also was a part of the inaugural Men's Golf team at Marywood my senior year.
How fun is it to be involved with all the athletes and coaches each year?
Wyalusing is lucky to have some outstanding athletes, and more importantly, great kids. I have thoroughly enjoyed my entire time there as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and dean of students. We are also lucky to have extremely dedicated coaches who take great pride in their programs. They are a great group to work with.
What is the most fun part of the job?
I would say that your last question plays a big role in what is fun about this job. I appreciate all of the relationships that I have been able to develop with the athletes, coaches, other school employees, community members, and other ADs.
What is the most difficult part of the job?
As with any administrative job, the most difficult part of the job is telling people things they don't want to hear. Unfortunately, when it comes to making difficult decisions about events, schedules, discipline, etc., it is impossible to make everyone happy.
What would people be most surprised that AD's do?
I think the answer to this question will vary greatly based on the AD as none of our jobs look completely the same from school to school. For example, I spend a lot of time tediously entering information into our scheduling software.
Is there anything you do in this job that you didn't expect when you first took it?
Again, I think this is different for all of us based on the specific job. It is all about finding a system that works for you and then being able to manage your time, communication, etc. As a Dean of Students, I never know what my day is going to look like and can run into some pretty crazy situations. I try to work ahead as much as possible and to just be open minded towards whatever comes my way on the athletic side of things. Nothing specific, but when you think you have seen it all, you haven't.
How difficult are things during crazy times with weather, and even situations like this, trying to orchestrate schedules.
Like any occupation, this job can certainly be a challenge, but if one is willing to over communicate, be open minded, and work with all involved stakeholders, such as coaches, other ADs, athletes, coworkers, and community members, he or she can find success in this role.
