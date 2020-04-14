Athletic directors have a big role with high school athletics.
Over the next couple weeks we will get to know the athletic directors throughout the area.
Randy Felt
Sayre HS
How long have you been an AD? In my 3rd year
What drew you to this? Something I have always thought I wanted to do. I have helped out in the athletic dept for over 20 years so when the opportunity presented itself I went for it
Did you play sports growing up? If so what? Ran track and cross country, played basketball in high school, then ran 4 years in college. Been coaching cross country and track at Sayre for the past 30 year too
How fun is it to be involved with all the athletes and coaches each year? It’s alot of fun watching these kids work hard and find success.
What is the most fun part of the job? Just being at events and watching all of the kids compete. its fun watching those kids you didn’t know were athletes out there participating. We have a great group of athletes and coaches so its always fun to watch them compete
What is the most difficult part of the job? Being relativity new just learning the job has been the most challenging part. I am in my 3rd year and I am still learning all that goes along with the job
What would people be most surprised that AD’s do? Thre are so may aspects of t his job that people don’t realize. It’s so much more than just making schedules and attending games
Is there anything you do in this job that you didn’t expect when you first took it? Nothing that really surprised me. I knew it would be very busy and that I would have alot of leaning to do
How difficult are things during crazy times with weather, and even situations like this, trying to orchestrate schedule? Weather in North east Pa can wreak havoc on sports schedules. You just have to be patient and creative. The other AD’s are very good to work with which makes the job much easier
