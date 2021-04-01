The Elmira women’s basketball team had two area standouts on the roster this year.
Next year, they will welcome one more as Tioga’s Olivia Ayres signed to play basketball, and softball, at the school.
“I chose Elmira because I really loved the campus,” Ayres said. “The coaches and the team really made me feel like I was in the family. On the Zoom call the girls made me feel connected to them and I watched their games and I loved their teammwork.”
The Soaring Eagles have two other area guards on the team as Sayre’s Emily Sutryk and Sullivan County’s Mykenzie Malacusky were both starters this season.
“It’s very nice,” Ayres said of having other locals on the team. “I have been in contact with Mykenzie. She seems super sweet. I think I’ve talked to Emily a couple times, it’s awesome to have those two. I can rely on them, they are so close to me (where she grew up). One reason I chose Elmira is because how close it is as well.”
For Ayres, it was tough making a decision at a time when you can’t do the same in person visits you normally would. But, Elmira helped to make the decision a bit easier for the Tioga senior.
“It was very stressful making the decision,” Ayres said. “I knew Elmira was the right fit for me. I loved the team, the coaches, I knew it was the school for me. The girls all told me how it was. I took the college visit. I couldn’t see inside the buildings, but I saw the outside and learned about it. The girls also showed me a video of their college rooms and it looked nice. I think it will be a great fit for me.”
Ayres will start out playing basketball, and softball, in college, with her focus on basketball. She has considered playing field hockey sometime in her career, but it was an easy choice to make her focus on basketball in college.
“Honestly for me it was not (hard),” Ayres said. “I always have known basketball was the sport for me in college. I’m going to play softball as well, but basketball is my main focus.”
Ayres coaches know how hard she has worked to get to this point.
“She works hard. She listens. She’s very coachable and she works her butt off at it,” said her high school coach Joe Robinson. “Any extra time she can spend in the gym, or on a softball field she’s out there working.”
Athens coach Brian Miller, who coached Ayres in travel ball, knows what kind of player the Tioga senior is.
“She’s a good kid,” said Miller. “She plays hard. She’s one of those enthusiastic kids whose motor never stops. You see her in practices, high school games and AAU games and she was all over the place, up and down the floor, a relentless defender and constantly looking to take the ball to the basket or set somebody else up for a shot. Elmira’s going to have a really good college player because of her versatility.”
Having two older sisters, and one — Taylor Ayres who played field hockey at Mansfield — who played in college made the process easier for Ayres.
“It helped a lot, because my older sister Taylor played a college sport and she told me how it was and how it went and I have to be committed to the team, and I want to be part of the team,” Ayres said.
For Ayres going to school close to home was important.
“That was a big part, my family has always supported me,” Ayres said. “It would be very hard if I went far away and they couldn’t be there. It’s a good factor to have that (being close), we are super close.”
Elmira is the right fit not only athletically, but also academically.
“I am going to do childhood education, and when I’m done with college move on and I can be a teacher and I can coach,” Ayres said. “That can help a lot because I can teach people my love of the game and passion for it.
“I heard their childhood education program is good. I talked to the girls and they told me about what they take as well.”
Playing two sports can be difficult, but for Ayres it helps that she has teammates that are multi-sport athletes as well.
Malacusky plays basketball and softball this year, so it’s been nice for Ayres to be able to talk to her about it.
“It’s nice to talk to her as well, because she’s also going to play on the softball team,” Ayres said. “it’s a good connection to have. She told me as long as I stay on top of my school work and can make it to each practice, I’ll be good. If I put my time and effort into both, I’ll be okay. If I want to go on and play three sports, if I choose to do that, a big thing is time management. I have been working on it. Academics is a main thing for me as well, I stay on top of my school work as well as my sports.
“She can teach me how to manage all that, which is super nice to have. A couple other girls who play two sports as well, so it’s good to talk to them. There is one girl who plays lacrosse as well as basketball. I connected with basically all the girls and they seem amazing.”
In high school Ayres has been a three-point threat, and she knows that’s something that her college coaches are hoping for from her.
“He brought me in to be a shooter, because he saw the way I could shoot three point balls,” Ayres said. “I know I have to work on my drive to the hoop. I know I need to condition better and work out.”
Ayres has the ability to realize what she has to work on, and she has been working on them.
“We’ve talked about the things she needs to work on such as ball handling, creating her own shot and creating shots for teammates,” said Robinson. “If she’s wide open, her chances of making that three-pointer are pretty good, but now she has to add some stuff to her game. She’s stepping up a level.”
For Ayres, it’s crazy to think she is now going to play in college.
“I am super excited, they all seem like super sweet girls, and I can’t wait to work with them,” Ayres said. “It’s crazy, I am just super excited that I chose Elmira. They made me feel like a part of my family. With Taylor, she taught me how it’s like at college. Taylor’s at Alfred now, she’ll be near me so she can see a lot of my games like I saw a lot of hers.”
For Ayres, there are so many people that got her to this point.
“I thank God for my family, and my coaches, they all pushed me to be where I am,” Ayres said. “I am super excited I get to experience this for myself. I’m excited my supporters pushed me to where I am today.”
For Ayres, there are a lot of people she knows helped her get to this point.
“First and most importantly I would like to thank God for giving me the ability and the opportunity he has given me,” Ayres said. “I would like to thank my teachers for helping me reach my academic accomplishments and inspiring me. I want to thank my high school coaches Joe and Josh Robinson, Heather Klossner, Ms. Hills, Ms. Riggs, and my teammates for pushing me to be a better athlete and always supporting me.
“I would also like to thank my travel coach Brian Miller and the Lady Huskies. He has coached us since 5th grade for six years. Also Alpha Tier Athletics my last year who I am extremely grateful for. They gave us the opportunity to play basketball and extended the season from summer into fall so we could keep playing basketball. And, last, but not least, I would like to thank my parents, sisters and family for always supporting me.”
