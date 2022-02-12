ATHENS — With the opposing team battling back into the game, Athens’ JJ Babcock stepped to the free throw line. Making the free throw meant keeping Wellsboro at bey, but also meant scoring his 1,000th career point.
Babcock knew he was approaching the milestone as the game dwindled. Wellsboro began to foul him as a last resort to get back in the game. Babcock admitted to being nervous.
“I was in my head a little bit. I was a little psyched out,” he said.
Despite the extra nerves, Babcock converted the free throw and earned his spot on the prestigious 1,000 point scorer banner.
Babcock explained his thoughts on achieving the milestone.
“Its an honor. I have been working hard for four years to get my name up on that banner with an amazing group of guys.”
Babcock’s head coach, Jim Lister, praised his abilities.
“He has an incredible basketball IQ. I am so excited for him,” Lister said.
Babcock still has a couple milestones on the horizon. On the individual level, he is approaching 500 rebounds. That milestone could be accomplished in the next game or two.
However, when asked, Babcock indicated a bigger goal for team.
“We’ve never won a district title here at Athens. We want to make history and win a district title.”
Babcock and his teammates travel to Troy tonight for a shot at an NTL title as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.