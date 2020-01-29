JJ Babcock and Aaron Lane combined for 50 points as Athens held on to beat Wellsboro 76-71 in NTL Division-I boys’ basketball action Tuesday.
The Wildcats won despite Joe Grab’s 31 point night.
Athens was up early, 18-14 in the first quarter and 31-24 at the half.
The Hornets kept it close in the third as it was just a 46-44 lead after three.
In the final frame Grab exploded for 18 points but Babcock came back with 13 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the line, and Athens went 13-for-14 as a team, to hold on for the win.
Babcock finished with 30 points while Lane added 20.
Damian Hudson scored 13 points, Mason Lister netted eight, Troy Pritchard had three points and Tucker Brown came away with two points.
Grab added four assists while Liam Manning had 17 points and seven boards for the Hornets.
Conner Adams finished with 13 points and three assists, Isaac Keane had five points and four assists, Darryn Callahan netted three points and four boards and Ty Morral added two points.
Wyalusing 62, NP-Mansfield 51
WYALUSING — The Rams hit their first five 3-pointers as they used a fast start to pick up the NTL boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
The Rams led 38-17 at the half before NPM began to rally, out scoring Wyalusing 18-11 in the third quarter. They added 16 more points in the fourth but the Rams were 11-for-16 from the free throw line in the final frame to secure the win.
Grayden Cobb had a career high 34 points, including five 3-pointers, while Abram Bennett added 10 points.
Matt Brown had eight points and seven boards, Mitchell Burke netted seven points to go with four steals and Shane Fuhrey rounded things out with three points, four boards and three assists.
Alex Stein had 16 points to lead three NPM players in double figures. Jacob Evans notched 15 points and Logan Tokarz scored 13.
Dominick Garverick added four points and Sam Lawrence rounded things out with three points.
Troy 63, Towanda 28
TOWANDA — The Trojans out scored Towanda 21-0 in the second quarter en route to their NTL boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
Troy was up 15-9 after the first quarter before taking the 36-9 halftime lead.
Ty Barrett netted 22 to lead Troy while Ethan VanNoy notched 18 points.
Nick Williams finished with 11 points, Devin Selleck had four points, Caleb Binford and Zeb Oldroyd had three points a piece and Mason Imbt rounded things out with two points for Troy.
Trent Kithcart and Justin Schoonover had five points a piece to lead Towanda with Jyshaire Robinson, Kolby Hoffman and Logan Lambert all scoring four points.
Nate Parker, Mason Hartmann and Tanner Kunkle each had two points.
Hoffman added eight boards as Parker grabbed four rebounds.
North Penn-Liberty 66, Canton 50
The Mountaineers held the Warriors to just 16 points at the half as they picked up the NTL Division-II boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
Down 32-16 Canton rallied in the third, out scoring NPL 18-17 to give them a chance in the fourth quarter.
But in the final frame the Mounties offense was too much, scoring 17 points to pull away.
Noah Spencer had 17 points, six boards, six assists and three steals to lead NPL while Duncan Zeafla had 16 points and five boards.
Brandon Thompson scored 13 points to go with 11 boards for a double-double, plus six blocks.
Koleton Roupp had seven points and four boards, Kevin Alexander notched five points and three assists with Sam Shedden and Colton Litzelman scoring four points each.
Litzelman also had four boards, five steals and three assists.
Ben Knapp had 17 points to lead Canton as Reese Allen scored 11.
Isaiah Niemczyk and Zach Rentzel both scored nine points, Caiden Williams notched three and Cooper Kitchen had one point.
NEB 64, Williamson 52
The Panthers jumped out to a 38-12 first half lead en route to the NTL Division-II boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
Nick Marino netted 17 points to lead NEB as Lucas Crown had 15 points, six boards, five assists and three steals.
Andy Crown notched 11 points and eight boards with Dan Williams scoring 10 points, grabbing six boards and handing out three assists.
Tony Bisignano had six points and four boards, Clayton Conner finished with three points and five assists and Dylan Brown rounded things out with two points.
Carter Strange had 19 points to lead Williamson as Kolby Allen netted 17.
Brennan Bolt had eight points, Jake Schmidt notched three points, Devin O’Dell and Everett Dominick had two points a piece with Andrew Berkan adding one point.
NEB won the JV game 43-30 as Dan Seeley scored 10 points.
Waverly 60, Newark Valley 44
The Wolverines got a balanced effort as they picked up the IAC boys’ basketball win Tuesday.
Joey Tomasso had 12 points to lead Waverly while Aidan Westbrook added 10 points, three steals and three assists.
Scott Woodring, feeling under the weather, came out and had eight points and eight boards as Peyton Bowen notched eight points as well.
Jalen McCarty netted nine to go with four boards and three assists, Nick VanHouten and Griffin Stein had four points a piece, Caden Hollywood scored three and Ryan Lambert finished with two points. Stein also had four boards as Hollywood notched three steals.
Caden Bennett led Newark Valley with 15 points.
Waverly won the JV game 62-21 as Nailon Carling had 16 points and Brady Blauvelt scored 13.
The Wolverines travel to Notre Dame Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.