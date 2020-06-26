“Welcome back to softball kid, I love you.”
That’s what Valley Storm pitcher heard from her dad as she took the mound for the first time this travel season.
Like all spring athletes in the area, Bennett lost her senior season of softball.
Now, Bennett was back, taking the mound for her travel team, and her dad Chris Bennett, the team’s coach, had that simple message for her.
“I said have at it, let it rip, and she did,” Bennett said.
For area athletes it was a long time coming getting back on the softball field.
They waited and waited to hear the fate of their spring seasons, only to see them lost.
Now, they are finally getting the chance to return to the sport they love.
“It feels so good to be back, it’s so much fun to be together,” Waverly’s Hali Jenner said. “It’s fun to practice with the team, instead of alone.”
Chris Bennett had always told the girls play like it was your last game, and unfortunately, that became reality for some kids during school ball.
“We played a qualifier back in February down in the dome when we qualified for nationals, then it was all about school ball, and when this Covid stuff happened, we weren’t sure what was going to happen,” Chris Bennett said. “It was a week here and a week there and all of a sudden the season is gone. You have Megan and Reagan (Seelye) who are seniors and all of a sudden their senior seasons are gone.
“We always tell the girls, we tell them all winter long, every practice, you have to treat every single practice like it’s the last time you are on the field, because you never know when it can be taken away from you. And, unfortunately coach was right all of a sudden and those words rang true.”
For the players, missing out on their school seasons was tough.
“Going from winning states last year to not being able to have another chance in your senior year is depressing, I’d say,” Edison’s Seelye said. “It really was (hard, not getting a chance to try and repeat as state champs). Actually, I dreamed about it a lot. Just being able to play with the people I played with since I was little and winning it. I was going to be the starting pitcher, a little more weight being added on my shoulders to be able to try and win states.”
“It was really tough, especially because it was my senior season,” Megan Bennett said. “I was looking forward to seeing what we were going to do, because Athens won NTL’s last year, so we were really excited to see what we were going to do and the team was really good. But, you just have to stay positive and just keep talking to your teammates and making sure everybody else is ok.
“Last year I was pitcher of the year and I was really looking forward to seeing if I could get any higher. Seeing if I could get first team all-state. It’s tough to see that go down the drain. Talking to my teammates, and staying in touch made it a little better.”
Towanda’s Maddie Maynard had a strong season last year, and she was ready to see what she could have done for the Black Knights during the spring.
“I was really looking forward to sophomore season because my freshman year was so successful,” Maynard said. “I was so excited to get in my sophomore year and see what my team can do. I was thinking positive and hoping we would have school ball, but even if we didn’t I was looking forward to travel ball because I knew coach would get some games for us.
“Last year I did good as a freshman, but coming into my sophomore year I was hoping I could achieve this more, and achieve that more, and push my team to districts. Because last year we didn’t make districts and I was hoping as a sophomore we could get there.”
“You miss playing with your school friends, it kind of sucked not being able to see them anymore,” Elmira’s Shelby Smith said.
With school ball gone, the girls were even more excited for travel softball.
“Once they accepted what was going on and school ball was done, they kept putting the work in,” Chris Bennett said. “Once Bradford County was able to go to Yellow Phase and Green Phase, they were ready to go. There wasn’t the goofing around, I mean they goof around a little bit, but it’s more serious now. They know it can be taken away and they didn’t like it.”
After being around just their families every day, the players were happy to see some new faces with softball.
“It did get boring a lot, especially at home by yourself, with a net,” Jenner said. “It’s better to be with your teammates.”
“It was better being on the field,” Waverly’s Aubrey Ennis said. “When we were in quarantine it was so boring and we did nothing. It was really boring just hitting off the tee by myself, being together is so much better.”
“It’s good to be back with the team, and be together with everybody and be able to socialize again,” Harley Sullivan of Athens said. “It was awesome to see everybody and be with everybody. It was a blast to be together again.”
“It was nice to see different faces everyday,” Seelye said. “Nice to talk with everybody and laugh with everybody on, and off, the field.”
“I felt it was hard, but we got to keep in touch by like Snapchat, or texting, so we were still communicating,” Horseheads’ Lexi Wahl-Knowlden said.
“I was kind of getting sick of my parents and my siblings,” Maynard joked. “So getting out of the house was great. I really missed seeing all my teammates and laughing about the stupid things, and just the softball field.”
“I missed making memories, I’m glad to be back making memories with my team,” Jenna Newhart of Elk Lake said.
“I’m just glad to see everyone because we didn’t see each other for a while and it was kind of boring without them,” Emma Repsher of North Rome said. “It was nice having a little break, but on the other hand it was hard because it was hard not seeing everybody.”
Chris Bennett saw how much the players missed being with each other.
“You can see the smiles on their faces, the text messages we were getting in the group texts,” Chris Bennett said. “Especially the girls like Lexi and Shelby and Reagan up in Elmira, not being able to see the other girls. And Jenna, out in Elk Lake. Jenna was out there by herself, she was sending texts that she was getting on the field, but saying coach, I miss my girls and that’s how all of them were.
“We gave them one or two practices, get back together, do what you have to do, smile, we don’t have to take it serious, just get back on the dirt.”
As a coach, and a father, Bennett knows how tough it was having school ball canceled, and how tough it can be for the kids to be home the whole time.
“It’s different with Megan, it’s always softball, softball, softball,” Bennett said. “Her senior year was taken away. Being in the house with her, being couped up, we are one in the same, so we tend to get on each other’s nerves from time to time, but it’s all good. She knows what she needs to do, to me now it’s more being dad than coach, I have done my job.
“It was rough, the team itself (Athens) had big goals. Megan had personal goals for Athens. The pressure was on her shoulders to carry the team. They didn’t have Emma (Adams), they didn’t have Mimi (Martin). It was Megan and Haley (Barry) and Harley (Sullivan) and the rest of the girls. Not seeing that child on the mound, that hurt. When we finally got back on the mound, even in the scrimmages against our 16u team and watching her pitch again it made me smile. I have worked with her since she was five. It’s a lot of hard work. It’s a lot of dad, I can’t stand you right now, but deep down we love each other. Seeing her pitch, that’s my life. She’s one of the best around, and her senior year got taken away from her to prove she’s still the best in the NTL.”
For Megan it could be tough being around her dad all the time, but she knows he makes her better, and she knows he is why she was ready for games this summer.
“It seems like I never got a break,” Megan Bennett said. “But, at the same time, never getting a break kept me in shape and kept me on top of my game. He’s always there to support me and I know he has the best interest at the end of the day.
“It’s nice when you are home, even though you want to keep home and softball separate, it’s nice to go to him and ask him the questions when you are struggling with something, because he’s always going to be there to talk and if you want to go the field at 8 at night, you don’t have to call up the coach, because he is there.”
For Chris Bennett, having a lot of the girls nearby meant there was work that could be done in the spring, especially for the pitchers.
“We didn’t take any time off,” he said. “We were still throwing. You can have your little groups here and there. With Hali being in town and Maddie and Reagan not far away and of course Megan in the house, we used my yard, we used Stealing Home, they were throwing maybe once or twice a week all through the spring. I kept telling them you are going to play ball, you are going to play ball and we played in a tournament and they were at the top of their game.”
All the girls worked to stay in shape without games, but it could be hard while stuck at home.
“I knew I had to stay motivated and put the work in every day, even though we didn’t know when we were going to play,” Jenner said.
“I pretty much did it (worked), when I wanted to,” Ennis said. “I still did quite a bit, but it was hard to do it by myself.”
“It was hard, we had the motivation to play again, but it was hard to want to go out when you aren’t playing with your team, and to work and practice without your team,” Sullivan said.
“Our coach for varsity sent us a lot of workouts to keep doing and we kept doing those and let her know when we were done,” Seelye said. “It really took a lot to keep going everyday, once you know you can’t have something, it gets a lot harder.”
“I found I just didn’t know what to do with my time,” Wahl-Knowlden said. “More or less practice on your own. I didn’t want to go out and do stuff, but I wanted to do something to keep me busy everyday.”
“It’s easier having a twin with you to play then no one at all,” Smith said. “So it kind of helped a little, but it’s still not the same. It was nice getting on the field and getting back in the groove of things.”
“It was really difficult,” Newhart said of learning spring ball was canceled. “I didn’t think it was true, I thought it was fake, I just kept staying positive. I never thought negative about anything.”
Now, the girls are back, and they are so happy to be playing the sport they love.
The 18u Valley Storm has a roster of Bennett, Sullivan, Jenner, Seelye, Smith, Ennis, Maynard, Newhart, Repsher, Wahl-Knowlden and Mikayla Bush of Edison.
“It’s very nice,” Newhart said. “Don’t take anything for granted though. I missed being on the field a lot, when I got back I worked hard. I don’t take anything for granted.”
