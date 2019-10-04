ROME — It was a milestone night for Chloe Baker as Northeast Bradford volleyball swept Sayre on Thursday, 25-16, 25-3, 25-16.
Baker had 13 digs and three aces and went over 500 career digs in the win.
McKenna Hurley had seven aces and eight kills for NEB and Kylie Lewis had 10 assists.
Lauren Schultz had five kills, Emily Susanj had 11 kills and Juliana Susanj had six assists.
Sayre got a kill, three assists, three digs and three blocks from Julia Boyle and eight digs and two kills from Lexi Post.
Maddie Wilson had two blocks and four points and Gabbi Randall had three blocks.
NEB won the JV match in three.
Waverly 3, Odessa-Montour 0
25-17, 25-19, 25-11
ODESSA, N.Y. — Maddy Goodwin had three digs and Sidney Tomasso had seven points and five kills.
Aryan Peters had three digs and Chloe Croft had 19 points, seven aces and 19 assists. Morgan Adams had eight points and five kills and Adrianah Clinton had seven points, five kills and three digs.
Waverly won the JV match 21-25, 25-15, 25-14.
Sydney Nierstedt had 10 points and a block for Waverly, Michaela Lauper had seven assists and Paighten Streeter had six kills.
Aubrey Ennis had nine points, five aces, four kills and eight digs, Taylor Hall had 10 points and Kennedy Herriman had 13 points, six aces and six digs.
Waverly’s JV is at the Tioga Tournament on Saturday.
North Penn-Liberty 3, Williamsport 0
25-7, 25-17, 25-11
JoAnne McNamara had 18 points, nine aces and six assists and Maddison Minyo had five kills and nine points.
Charisma Grega had nine kills, Lizzie Welch had four blocks and Ali Koval had 14 points and seven aces.
Wellsboro 3, Wyalusing 0
25-15, 25-13, 25-13
Caitlyn Callahan had 15 kills and seven digs and Breigh Kemp had 15 assists, a block, nine points and an ace.
Megan Starkweather had 10 points, three aces, nine assists, six kills, nine digs and a block and Bailey Monks had five kills and two blocks.
Shiloh Duff had 11 points and three aces and Ryann Adams had seven digs and eight points, with an ace.
Lylah Oswald had six kills for Wyalusing and Emily Lewis had four kills.
Sage Superko had three kills, Morgan Rockwell had eight digs and Emilee Otis had four assists and five digs.
Wellsboro won the JV match 25-21, 25-16.
Taylor Spencer had six points for Wyalusing.
Wellsboro is at South Williamsport on Monday.
Canton 3, CV 0
25-16, 25-19, 25-15
Annie Gaoitti had two kills, an assist and six digs for Canton and Esther Martin had five points, an ace, 10 kills, two blocks, three assists and a dig.
Rhiley McNett had four points, an ace, five kills, two blocks and five digs and Jillaney Hartford had seven kills, a block and a dig.
Jillian Shay had 16 points, four aces and six digs, Emily Ferguson had 13 points, eight aces, a kill and three digs.
Taylor Gilbert had two points and Carmya Martell had 15 points, three aces, two kills, 21 assists and seven digs.
Makayla Vergeson had nine points, five kills and 15 digs for CV, Rylie Walker had six kills and 11 digs and Courtney Grimm had five points and seven digs.
Canton won the JV match 25-8, 25-22.
Marissa Ostrander had six aces, three digs and a kill, Allyson Butcher had an ace, a kill and eight assists and Keri Wesneski had four aces.
Aislyn Williams had a kill and four assists, Trisha Gilbert had six aces and two kills and Rachel Martin had an ace, a dig and two kills. Lexie Gleckner had two aces and Emmie Tymeson had two digs and two kills.
Towanda 3, Troy 0
25-21, 25-23, 25-17
DaLanie Pepper had 13 points, four kills, 15 assists and 10 digs for Towanda and Zoe Czajkowski had nine points and 18 digs.
Blaze Wood had eight points, three kills, four digs and an assist and Shelby Johnson had seven points, eight kills and 11 digs.
Madigan Allen had five points, six kills, two blocks, 14 digs and an assist and Paige Manchester had three points, nine blocks, six kills and nine digs.
Keona Walker had two blocks, two kills, two digs and an assist, Amanda Horton had six digs and Samarah Smith had a dig.
Troy got six points, four kills, 13 assists and 10 digs from Mallori Morse and Savannah Sakosky had 25 digs, two kills and two points.
Vanessa Thomas had 11 points, a kill, nine assists and 10 digs and Morgan Millard had two points, five kills, seven digs and an assist.
Dalainey Braund had five points, a kill, six blocks and a dig and Shyanna Yaggie had a point and 10 digs.
Annie Rosanelli had a point, six kills, two blocks and five digs and Sierra Yaggie had a point, a kill, three assists and four digs.
Macy Vroman had two kills and two blocks and Allee Dutrow had seven digs.
Towanda won the JV match 25-23, 25-17.
Athena Chacona had 10 points, a kill and a dig, Maddie Maynard had seven points, a kill and eight digs and Aaliyah Nimmo had five points, three kills, three digs and two assists and Destiny Brennan had three points, four digs and an assist.
Brea Overpeck had two points, Gracie Schoonover had four kills and two blocks and Azizah Ismailova had two points, two digs and two assists.
Aleah Decker had a point and a dig, Kaitlyn Williams had a block and a kill and Madison Johnson had a point and three digs.
Athens 3, Williamson 0
26-24, 25-7, 25-18
Haley Barry had nine points, four aces, two kills and eight digs and Leah Liechty had 10 points, four aces, eight kills and four blocks.
Cassidy Stackpole had 14 points, five aces, two kills and four digs.
Kayleigh Miller had a point, an ace, eight digs and 13 assists and Taylor Walker had a kill.
Gracie Witherow had four digs and Jenny Ryan had three digs.
Kylie Jayne had three kills and Taylor Field had 15 digs, eight points and an ace.
Galeton 3, Smethport 0
25-16, 25-19, 25-7
Cara Parsell had three aces, three digs and a kill for Galeton and Lauren Sauley had four digs and two aces.
Kate Kulish had two digs, 11 aces and 10 assists and Mikayla Schott had two digs.
Taylor Novinger had two digs, a kill and two assists and Makenna Shuemaker had 10 digs, three aces and eight assists.
Maddie Sauley had a dig, three kills and two assists and Alli Macensky had 13 kills and three blocks.
Alexis Johnson had four digs, four kills, a block and an assist, Tressa Succowich had a dig and a kill and Olivia Rohrbaugh had four kills.
