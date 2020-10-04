For Chloe Baker, Saturday was a perfect day, in a perfect season for the NEB Panthers volleyball team.
Baker reached a personal milestone with her 750th dig, as the Panthers beat Wyalusing 3-1 to move to 6-0 on the year.
NEB won the match 25-21, 15-25, 25-16, 25-18.
“Getting my 750th dig was my main goal for this season,” Baker said. “Getting it this early in the season and having a 6-0 record already honestly feels amazing. It definitely is much more special for me to get this milestone the year our team is doing so well and working together so well.”
What makes things more special for Baker is that this year wasn’t a given to occur.
“That part makes it even more important to me because of the fact that we could get shut down at any moment,” she said. “I am glad we have had the games we had so far and look forward to the upcoming ones.”
Baker had 18 digs, and hit the milestone on her last dig. Baker dominated in every aspect of the game Saturday, getting a career-high 14 kills in the match, also adding eight points.
Lauryn Schultz had six kills, 14 digs, two assists and three digs and Emily Susanj had a monster game for the Panthers with 14 kills, 22 digs, three blocks and 13 points.
Kylie Lewis had 20 assists, eight digs, five points and a kill and Megan Kovacs had eight points, two kills, two digs, one assist and a block and Julianna Susanj had six points, six kills, 16 assists and nine digs, while Kiara Thetga had five points and 11 digs.
