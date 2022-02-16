CANTON — Four players reached double digits in scoring for the Canton boys basketball team in a 50-42 Warrior victory over North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday night.
It was a tale of two halves for Canton. The Warriors were held to 12 points in the first half, and then exploded for 38 points in the second half.
Caiden Williams scored 11 points for the Warriors in the third quarter and the senior finished with 13 points.
Weston Bellows scored three from beyond the arc for Canton, finishing with 11 points.
Isaiah Niemczyk scored 11 points and Cooper Kitchen chipped in 10 for the Warriors.
Derek Litzelman led the Mounties with 19 points.
