WYALUSING — It was double-trouble for the Wyalusing Rams on Thursday night.
Ty Barrett lit things up from the perimeter and Mason Imbt was a force in the paint as the Trojans picked up a 70-57 win over the Rams, who entered the night leading the NTL, Division I standings.
“That game really got our confidence up,” Barrett said of the win.
Barrett hit six threes in the win, on his way to a game-high 28 points, while Imbt had 23 points.
“It’s amazing,” Imbt said. “Great team we just played, they have a lot of good players. We played really good, I think I can speak for the whole team, that’s a great win. We are going to keep this rolling. I think we are going to go into North Penn and play well.”
Wyalusing struck first and jumped out to a fast lead in the opening minutes.
That’s when Troy started to heat up from the outside.
Barrett had 11 first-quarter points and Ethan VanNoy hit a three in the opening quarter as Troy went on top 22-13 after one quarter.
After a strong quarter by the Rams, the Troy lead was 34-27 at the half.
In the third quarter the Trojans found their rhythm.
Barrett hit three threes in the quarter as Troy was on fire from long range.
“It was nice to see it (his shot) get going, because I’ve been a little rusty lately,” Barrett said.
Imbt had eight points in the third quarter as he started to feel the energy and got his teammates fired up in the game.
“It’s great, I love getting my teammates hyped and I know they love it,” Imbt said. “They play so much better when they are hyped up. Just a great game, great league games we are going to play coming up, we just have to keep it going.”
All week Imbt could see how pumped up the team has been getting.
“I felt it all through the week,” Imbt said. “Coach (Steve) Renzi has got us hyped up in practice. Coach (Cody) Martin has got us hyped. Marshall (McNeil) he’s got us hyped. We are rolling, we are rolling now, I definitely feel we can keep this going.”
Troy outscored Wyalusing 24-15 in the third, and led by more than 20 points in the second half on their way to the victory.
“This is the first game we played two full halves, and it paid off,” Barrett said.
VanNoy had three threes in the game and Barrett had six as the team hit nine threes in the win.
“It was nice to see us get going, we were on a streak where no one can miss,” Barrett said.
Imbt knows how good the team’s outside game can be.
“Our shooting is, I am going to say top in the league, we have great shooters. We have Ty, Ethan, Robert (Rogers), we are going to be pretty good,” Imbt said.
And, the Trojans have Imbt inside.
“My teammates are finding me, and it’s a great feeling,” Imbt said.
For the players on the perimeter it’s nice to have Imbt to drop the ball into.
“When they double all I have to do is double down and he’s got it,” Barrett said.
And, Imbt’s work on the boards gives the Trojans more chances on offense.
“It gives us more shots and it really gets the team going,” Imbt said.
With how big and strong he got during the fall, it’s helping Imbt now.
“Football season, football season, getting big,” Imbt said.
Along with the 51 combined points from Barrett and Imbt, Troy got 11 from VanNoy and Nick Williams had six, while Dom Ayers had two points.
Matt Brown led Wyalusing with 17 points and Grayden Cobb had 16 points. Mitchell Burke had seven points and Lucas Milne and Abram Bennett had six points, while Hunter Moss had three points and Shane Fuhrey finished with two points.
Burke had six boards for the Rams and Brown had seven rebounds and two assists.
Fuhrey had six points and four assists and three steals and Cobb had four assists and five steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.