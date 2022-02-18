TROY — Troy defeated Canton 78-54 and Ty Barrett passed Jordan Brunelle to become the Trojans’ all-time leading scorer in the first round of the NTL Showdown on Thursday night.
Neither team picked up much momentum in the first quarter, which ended with Troy ahead 13-8.
“We’ve got to get more consistent effort coming out of the blocks,” Troy coach Steve Renzi said. “I think guys are feeling them out a little bit too much. We didn’t have very many fouls in the first half. We just have to be more aggressive coming out of the blocks.”
Isaiah Niemczyk scored to put Canton within two points, but that is as close as it would get for the rest of the night.
The Troy offense exploded for 29 points in the second quarter, and Ethan VanNoy knocked down five threes in the frame for 15 of his game-high 23 points.
With 5:11 remaining until halftime, Barrett put in a layup to score his 1,857th career point and become Troy’s all-time leading scorer.
He finished the game with 20 points.
“It feels good,” Barrett said of the achievement. “It’s one of my goals I’ve been looking forward to.”
Though he has dominated throughout his career, things have not always been easy for Barrett, who missed 14 games his freshman year.
“When I got injured my freshman year, it was something I knew I would have to work extra hard to get. I knew if I stayed humble and worked hard, it was going to come,” he said. “I was really discouraged, but then it really pushed me to work extra hard and not take anything for granted. These four years have gone by so fast.”
On top of that was a shortened 2020-21 season, but he still made it happen.
“It’s amazing. I’ve been coaching that kid since he was in third grade, but it’s not about me. It’s about him putting all the work in,” Renzi said. “He’s done nothing but love basketball, and I’m so proud of him.”
Breaking the record at home in a postseason rivalry game added on to the already special moment.
“It worked out great,” Barrett said. “I was a little disappointed when I didn’t get it against Mansfield, but after the game I was like ‘We play Canton, it might be a bit better of a crowd to get it.’”
Barrett noted that playing in front of fans has been part of what has made this season so successful for the Trojans.
“I think having the fans here kind of helped us,” he said. “We all want to play in front of a crowd. So last year I don’t know if everyone got as motivated to play, but this year we don’t have to push anyone to play hard.”
Troy has already won the NTL Large School title and will have a shot to win the NTL Showdown against Athens on Saturday.
The two teams split the regular season series, with the home team winning both times.
Saturday’s game will be played at Sayre.
Canton will now turn its attention to the first round of the District IV Class AA playoffs where the Warriors will host seventh-seeded Muncy.
There is never a good time to lose, but Canton coach Brock Kitchen took some positives out of Thursday’s game.
“I thought they played hard. I thought Caiden (Williams) had a very good game, and Weston (Bellows) is playing unbelievable right now.”
Williams scored a team-high 15 points and Bellows had ten. Niemczyk added 11 points for the Warriors.
Kitchen also touched on how tough of an opponent Troy is, and how his team stacks up to the Trojans along with the remaining competition.
“We’re not going to be in this atmosphere again unless we make the district final,” he said.” We’re not going to play a team this good defensively and athletic I feel until the district final if we get there. We got out of here not getting hurt and playing against a team that’s faster, more physical and better than the majority of the teams we’re going to see going into the district playoffs.”
After Saturday’s NTL Showdown final, Troy will host North Penn-Mansfield in the first round of the District IV Class AAA playoffs.
The schedule for the District IV playoffs will be released on Sunday.
