Barrett headlines NTL boys basketball All-Star squads

The Northern Tier League had a ton of talent this year in boys basketball and the 2021-22 All-Star squads certainly show off how strong the league was this past season.
Leading the way is Troy senior guard Ty Barrett who was named the league’s Player of the Year after an outstanding final season with the Trojans.
Barrett averaged 26.5 points per game as he led the Trojans to the NTL Large School championship.
The NTL Offensive Player of the Year is another outstanding senior in JJ Babcock of the Athens Wildcats. The versatile big man put up 15.7 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2 steals and 1.7 blocks each night.
The NTL coaches selected Canton big man Caiden Williams as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. The senior standout was a force in the middle for a strong Warriors squad this past season.
Athens’ Chris Mitchell put in quality minutes off the bench for the Wildcats this season and was honored for his efforts. The junior was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 3.5 points and 2.7 rebounds off the bench.
Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes and his staff have been named the Coaching Staff of the Year after leading the Rams to a second straight District IV Class AA championship.
The NTL Large School First Team All-Stars are Athens’ Mason Lister and Tucker Brown, North Penn-Mansfield’s Brody Burleigh, Troy’s Ethan VanNoy and Mason Imbt and Wellsboro’s Conner Adams.
The Large School Second Team includes Athens’ Nalen Carling, NP-Mansfield’s Karson Dominick, Towanda’s Dante Ottaviani and Wellsboro’s Liam Manning, Darryn Callahan and Peyton McClure.
The Small School First Team All-Stars are Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk, Cowanesque Valley’s McGuire Painter, North Penn-Liberty’s Derek Litzelman, Sayre’s Dom Fabbri and Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar and Grady Cobb.
The second team for the Small School division features Canton’s Cooper Kitchen, CV’s Tucker St. Peter, Northeast Bradford’s Dan Seeley, NP-Liberty’s Noah Shedden, Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard and Wyalusing’s Isaiah Way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.