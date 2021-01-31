TROY — In a matchup of two top tier boys basketball teams in the NTL, Troy and Wyalusing found themselves in a physical battle late. With a chess match in the paint all day long, the Trojans needed a spark late to separate themselves from the Rams. To no surprise, that spark was junior Ty Barrett who used nine of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to hold the visitor’s at bay in a 61-49 victory.
“Both teams matched up well against each other and it’s always a hard-fought game,” said Troy Head Coach Robert Woodward. “We’ve had nothing but close games the last four years and I’m sure it’s going to stay that way.”
Wyalusing started the contest out strong using their strong ball movement and cuts to the rim to grab the early lead. The Trojans then started to get the offense going running screens through Barrett to set up the offense. They would find their groove and go on a quick run to take a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
That Trojan offense continued as their lead grew to 11 points midway through the second quarter thanks to a three-point make from senior Morgan Madigan. Just as it looked like they may run away with the game, the Rams used a 7-2 run of their own, charged by five straight points from junior Grayden Cobb. The short spurt kept the visitors at arm’s length heading into the breakdown 31-25.
Cobb added three more threes in the third quarter, but it was Troy who came out more aggressively and brought the intensity with fast drives to the rim. Barrett alone drove to the rim four times in the first two minutes of the quarter. Six minutes later, he hit a three at the buzzer to give his team a nine-point lead heading into the final frame.
Wyalusing again did what they did a few times earlier in the game.
Go on a run to keep themselves in it. Back to back threes from the Rams brought them within five with 5:15 left to go in the game.
Then Ty Barret took over. Again.
The icing on the cake was a nifty move in the paint from Barrett splitting two defenders going up and under for the layup and the foul. The old-fashioned three-point play put the game away as the Trojans came out with the hard-earned victory by a score of 61-49.
Barrett led all scorers with his 32 points while junior center Mason Imbt made his presence known in the paint against a physical Wyalusing team with nine. Cobb led the way for Wyalusing with 18 points while sophomore Blake Morningstar tacked on 10 in the loss.
In defeat, Wyalusing falls to 3-3 and will be back on the road Monday night against Cowanesque Valley, as they try to climb up the NTL small school standings. Troy now improves to 9-1 and currently sits atop the NTL large school standings with their only loss of the season coming to Williamsport who plays in Class 6A. Their next matchup will be back on their home floor against Wellsboro on Monday night as well. Barrett will come into that game just eight points shy of joining the 1,000-point club.
