WYALUSING — The visiting Troy Trojans jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and were able to maintain that advantage on their way to a 76-66 win over Wyalusing in a Northern Tier League boys basketball showdown on Saturday afternoon.
Wyalusing cut the Troy lead down to three at the end of the third with a 19-12 run in the period. The Trojans responded by outscoring the host Rams 24-17 in the final quarter.
Ty Barrett scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Trojans to the victory.
Troy would also get 19 points from Mason Imbt, while Ethan VanNoy added 11 in the victory.
Wyalusing was led by Blake Morningstar with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
Isaiah Way finished with 18 points, while Grayden Cobb chipped in 12 points and Abram Oswald added nine in the loss. Cobb also had seven assists and four rebounds.
North Penn-Mansfield 61, Cowanesque Valley 47
The visiting NP-M Tigers took a 25-12 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back in a win on Saturday.
Karson Dominick led NP-M with a game-high 33 points. Sam Lawrence added 11 points in the win.
CV was led by McGuire Painter with 30 points and Gage Tillon added 11 points.
Wellsboro 59, North Penn-Liberty 39
Conner Adams scored put up 19 points to help Wellsboro earn the win on Saturday.
Wellsboro would also get 15 points from Peyton McClure and Hayes Campbell chipped in 12.
Derek Litzelman had 14 points and Devin Bradley finished with 12 points to lead NP-L.
