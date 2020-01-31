TROY — Ty Barrett had 34 points as the Trojans picked up a 63-58 win over Wellsboro on Thursday night.
Wellsboro led 35-31 at the half as Joe Grab had 15 first-half points for the Hornets.
Troy outscored the Hornets 32-23 in the second half and held Grab to six second-half points.
Barrett scored 13 of the Trojans 15 fourth-quarter points as they got the win.
Ethan VanNoy had 13 points for Troy and Mason Imbt had 11, while Nick Williams had three and Dom Ayers finished with two points.
Imbt had a double-double, adding 16 boards and VanNoy had five assists and five boards, while Barrett had five rebounds and two steals.
Grab led Wellsboro with 21 points and Conner Adams, Ty Morral and Liam Manning had nine points, while Dan Mitchell had six and Isaac Keane had four points.
NP-Mansfield 71, Towanda 48
NP-Mansfield got 19 points from Logan Tokarz in the win.
Curtis Craig had 15 points and Seth Nelson finished with 11.
Alex Stein and Jacob Evans each had eight points in the game and Dominick Garverick and Brody Burleigh had four points, while Nolan Frederick had two points.
Nate Parker had 21 to lead Towanda and Tanner Kunkle finished with 10 points.
Trent Kithcart had six points for Towanda and Kolby Hoffman had four points.
Elias Shrowder had three points and Hunter Johnson and Justin Schoonover had two points.
Towanda won the JV game 27-26. Neal Austin had eight points to lead Towanda and Burleigh had 16 for NPM.
Sayre 60, Canton 48
“I am extremely extremely proud of our team,” Sayre coach Devin Shaw said. “This was a very big bounce back team win. Coming of a loss where we gave up 80 points, it’s about how your team will respond. This win is because of a choice that they made to responded in practice yesterday with great effort, attitude and togetherness. Then energy was different in practice and it carried over into tonight. It was a back and forth game the whole first half with us getting a slight edge. In the second half Canton came out by taking advantage of mismatches in the post and built a lead. Being down 5 at the end of the third our guys keep their composure and confidence and took care of business down the stretch. Something that he really hurt us in some games has been our FT’s and tonight we capitalized those free points in the 4th and that was a huge difference in the game.
“Again all credit to the team for choices they made to not get down, stay confidence and work together to get a win tonight. It was really nice to see how exited they were after the game.”
Dom Fabbri had 15 points for Sayre, Zach Moore had 14 and Matt Lane finished with 12.
Connor Young had eight points in the win, Corbin Brown had five, Ethan Miller finished with four and Brayden Horton had two points.
Ben Knapp and Isaiah Niemczyk had 12 points each for Canton, Caiden Williams had nine, Zach Rentzel eight, Cooper Kitchen five and Justin Schoonover finished with two points.
NEB 66, CV 45
Lucas Crown had 15 points, Andy Crown had 14 and Clayton Connor finished with 10 points in the win.
Dan Williams had nine for NEB, Nick Marino had eight, Tony Bisignano finished with five points, Logan Mullen had three and Ethan Finch chipped in with two points.
Seth Huyler had 10 points for CV and Daniel Freeman finished with eight points.
Owen Fitzwater and McGuire Painter each had seven for CV and Joe Easton finished with six points.
Joel Heck had three points and Darius Johnson and Ben Cooper each had two points.
NP-Liberty 81, Williamson 44
Koleton Roupp led NP-Liberty with 21 points and Duncan Zeafla had 18 in the win.
Colton Litzelman had 11 points, six boards and six steals and Noah Spencer had eight points and eight assists.
Brandon Thompson and Sam Shedden had six points each for NPL, Kevin Alexander had four, Derek Litzelman had three points and Chase Parson and Dutch Litzelman had two points apiece.
Kolby Allen had 17 points and Carter Strange 16 for Williamson.
Devin O’Dell had five points for the Warriors and Andrew Berkan, Jake Schmitt and Tristan Parker had two points each.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Waverly 66, Notre Dame 52
Sidney Tomasso had a career-high 36 points to lead Waverly to the win.
Kennedy Westbrook and Olivia Nittinger had eight points each for the Wolverines and Morgan Adams and Gretchen Sowle had four points. Gianna Picco and Alyssa Sindoni both had three points.
Kahlia Rivera had 16 for Notre Dame and Shannon Maloney had 10 points.
Ana Milazzo and Taylor VanDine had nine each, while Maddy Watts had eight points.
Waverly won the JV game 46-25.
