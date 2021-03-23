The NTL coaches named their boys and girls basketball all-stars.
For the boys Ty Barrett of Troy was player of the year and Noah Spencer of NP-Liberty was offensive player of the year.
The defensive Player of the year is Mitchell Burke of Wyalusing and the sixth-man of the year was Curtis Craig of NP-Mansfield, while NP-Liberty’s coaching staff, led by Brian Litzelman, is the coaching staff of the year.
The girls player of the year is Paige Manchester of Towanda and Maisie Neuber of NEB is the offensive player of the year, while Porschia Bennett of Towanda is the defensive player of the year. Olivia Leichliter of Wyalusing is the sixth player of the year and Athens, led by head coach Brian Miller, is the coaching staff of the year.
For large school the first team is Athens’ J.J. Babcock and Mason Lister, Mason Imbt and Ethan VanNoy of Troy; Liam Manning and Darryn Callahan of Wellsboro.
The second team is NP-Mansfield’s Alex Stein and Karson Dominick; Troy’s Jake Deitrick; Wellsboro’s Conner Adams and Tucker Brown and Nalen Carling of Athens.
For the girls in large school the first team is Athens’ Keyleigh Miller and Caydence Macik; Erin Barrett of Towanda; Wyalusing’s Callie Bennett; Emma Coolidge of Wellsboro and Troy’s Sydney Taylor.
The second team is Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown, Athens’ Megan Collins; Madison Putnam of Wyalusing; Bailey Monks of Wellsboro; Amanda Horton of Towanda and Rachel Kingsley of Troy.
For the small school the first team is NEB’s Lauryn Jones, Kayleigh Thoman and Alena Beebe; Williamson’s TaylorRae Jones and Lateisha Peterson and NP-Liberty’s Eva Rice.
The second team is CV’s Abby Ackley and Paisley Nudd; Canton’s Aislyn Williams and Regan Kelley and NP-Liberty’s Elizabeth Ritchie and Kiersten Mitstifer.
