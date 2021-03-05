TROY – The Trojan began their PIAA District playoffs with a 79-68 homecourt victory over South Williamsport led by a stellar shooting performance from 1,000-point scorer Ty Barrett. The junior led all players with 44 points with three threes and 11 points from the line.
For Barrett it felt nice to get his first playoff victory.
“It feels really good, I’ve been trying to do this since I was a freshman, and things happened that we didn’t get the seeding, or home game that we wanted,” Barrett said.
After a slow start from both teams – with Barrett scoring just seven point in the first quarter – Troy turned it on in the second stanza. Barrett dropped fifteen points in the quarter as the Trojans capitalized on a 18-6 run midway through the second quarter for a 42-25 halftime lead.
Interior defense and defensive rebounding, led by Mason Imbt and Jake Detrick, sparked the second quarter spurt leading to fast break points that got Troy on track. Conversely, the Mounties had no uncontested points in the paint.
The game was a marquee matchup between two of District 4’s top players in Barrett and Secoy Roberts of South and Barrett came out on top.
“I was thinking about it all day,” Barrett said. “I want to come out on top. I don’t want to be the second man in this game.
“I was trying to space out the court in the first quarter, then I realized if I can get to the middle the floaters going to be there and I just went to that.”
Up 24-19, Troy’s Devin Sellack put back an offensive rebound and then Barrett went to work scoring the Trojan’s next eleven points, hitting two of his three-pointers. Barrett got a little help from his friends as Morgan Madigan closed the quarter with a three-ball followed by layup by Zeb Oldrold after a sweet dish from Ethan Van Noy.
South Williamsport opened the second half with man defense hoping to slow the Trojans, but that only put senior guard Secoy Roberts in foul trouble. Midway through the third quarter, the officials called back-to-back offensive fouls on the driving Roberts and he fouled out of the game. The Mounties head coach received a technical foul and things seemed out of hand for South Williamsport.
With Robert out of the game, Troy seemed to relax and the Mounties mounted a desperation charge to save their season. A scrappy South Williamsport squad outscored the Trojans in the final quarter, 25-19, cutting the lead at one point to just seven points, taking advantage of Troy turnovers and missed free throws. The Mounties’ Evan Laudenszager scored ten of his team-leading 21 points in the stanza in the foul-plagued fourth quarter.
The Trojans kept the ball in Barrett’s hands in the final quarter and South Williamsport sent him the charity stripe where he made eight of twelve foul shots to ice the game.
In addition to a strong physical presence, Imbt added 16 points as the only other Trojan in double figures.
“It’s really good, I’m proud of my team, and I’m proud of how we played. It’s just a great feeling right now,” Imbt said.
The Mounties had four players in double digits. In addition to Laudenzager’s 21, Lee Habacar added 15 while Roberts and Grant Bachman each chipped in ten points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.