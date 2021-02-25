LIBERTY -- After a third quarter in which they were outscored by 10 and their hot first half shooting had cooled down, Troy looked up at a scoreboard that saw them trailing by eight points and their hopes to clinch the NTL Large School title Tuesday night at North Penn-Liberty were slipping away. Ty Barrett had something to say about that assumption. Barrett had a sensational 22 fourth quarter points and Troy cut down the nets at Liberty, winning 62-51.
Barrett could not miss in that final frame. Mountie Colton Litzelman played excellent defense on the junior all night long. It simply did not matter down the stretch. He scored on layups, two tough runners over defenders, made all six of his fourth quarter foul shots and made a ridiculous 17 foot fadeaway jump shot from the left corner that kissed the iron, went high up in the air, and found the net. It was arguably his signature move, though, a stepback three, over the Mountie defense that was so pure off the hand that he started getting back on defense as soon as it left his hand that broke a 51-51 tie with 2:20 left to play that will forever live in Trojan lore.
“I was trying to get to that pull up three,” Barrett said. “Once I can get one to go I can get a bunch to go.”
Barrett finished with 39 points.
That 28-point explosion for Troy in the fourth quarter was buoyed by excellent Trojan defense. Troy held North Penn-Liberty to just nine fourth quarter points and after a Brandon Thompson put back with 3:01 to go put NPL up 51-49, Troy did not allow a potent Mountie attack to score the rest of the game.
Troy started the game shooting the lights out. They made five first quarter threes, and Ethan VanNoy knocked three of his four threes on the night in that opening stanza to give Troy an 18-14 lead after one quarter of play.
North Penn Liberty could not get the lid off of the hoop for much of the second quarter and they found themselves trailing 27-20 with a minute left in the opening half. But, a 5-0 run to end the half cut Troy’s lead to two, a lead Troy thought should’ve been bigger based on how they played.
“In the locker room we talked about how we shot 2-13 from inside the arc and we were sitting there saying ‘if we have a lead now and can finish these shots the lead will keep going,” Barrett said.
That is not what happened in the ensuing quarter, though. North Penn-Liberty played their best basketball of the game in that third quarter and held Troy to seven points, a quarter as many as Troy would score in that classic final stanza.
For Troy it marks their first league title since 2010 and is something this group of players has been thinking about for awhile.
“All of us have been thinking about this since the third grade basically,” Barrett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.