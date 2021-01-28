SAYRE — Ty Barrett exploded in the second half to help Troy stay unbeaten inside the NTL with a 63-40 win over Sayre.
After leading 9-7 after one quarter and 22-18 at the half, Troy scored 27 third-quarter points to pull away.
Barrett had 26 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, 17 in the third quarter. Barrett was 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the win.
Nick Williams had 12 points for Troy and Jake Deitrick finished with seven points.
Mason Imbt had five points and Ethan VanNoy had four, while Colin Loveland finished with two points.
Dom Fabbri had 13 points for Sayre and Zach Moore finished with eight points, while Connor Young had six points.
Jackson Hubbard had five points for the Redskins and Nic Bentley had three, while Kannon VanDuzer and Nathan Garrity had two points and Luke Horton had a point.
Canton 51, Towanda 35
Caiden Williams led three Canton players in double figures with 16 in the win.
Isaiah Niemczyk had 14 for Canton and Tyler Jannone finished with 11 points.
Cooper Kitchen had seven for Canton and Weston Bellows finished with three points.
Nate Parker led Towanda with 16 points and Kolby Hoffman finished with six points.
Trent Kithcart had four points and Justin Schoonover had three points, while Teagan Irish, Ethan Sparrow and Dante Ottaviani had two points each.
Towanda won the JV game 58-35. Elias Shrawder had 19 for Towanda and Irish had 13 and Gavin Morse finished with 11 for Canton.
NP-Mansfield 61, CV 40
The Tigers got their first win of the season as freshamn Karson Dominick had 21 points, with three threes, and Curtis Craig had 20 points.
Dominick has scored in double figures in every game he has played so far as a freshman.
Brody Burleigh finished with 11 for NP-Mansfield and Sam Lawrence finished with three points.
Alex Stein and Eli Shaw each had two points for the Tigers.
McGuire Painter had 16 points for CV and Gage Tiltman had nine points.
Ben Cooper had eight points for CV and Joe Easton had three points, while Tucker St. Peter and Glenn Barnes each finished with two points.
