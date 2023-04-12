Baseball Roundup: Canton outlasts NEB

Northeast Bradford’s Eli Stanton runs into Canton’s Holden Ward on a steal attempt during Tuesday’s NTL baseball contest.

 Photo Provided

ROME — The Canton Warriors jumped out to an early lead they never surrendered Tuesday night, outlasting Northeast Bradford on the road by a score of 7-5.

Three runs in each of the first two innings and an insurance one added in the third made Canton’s lead large enough to earn the win.