Baseball Roundup: Canton outlasts NEB

ROME — The Canton Warriors jumped out to an early lead they never surrendered Tuesday night, outlasting Northeast Bradford on the road by a score of 7-5.
Three runs in each of the first two innings and an insurance one added in the third made Canton’s lead large enough to earn the win.
NEB scored three runs in the first two innings and added one in both the sixth and seventh, but ultimately came up short to the visiting Warriors.
“(It feels) really good, especially starting our long road journey, we’re on the road the whole month of April,” Canton coach Ben Rubert said. “Starting off with a win is big and we saved some pitching, so we’re in good shape moving forward.”
Micheal Davis led Canton with two hits in the game, while Holden Ward, Hudson Ward, Weston Bellows, Jason Mahosky, Ben Fitch and Brenen Taylor added one hit each. Davis also tallied four RBI for the Warriors, followed by Bellows and Taylor who had one apiece.
Bellows chalked up five strikeouts on the mound and got the win.
For NEB, Eli Stanton led all batters with two hits. Josh Stanton and Clay Wiggins had the other two hits for the Panthers in the loss. Wiggins recorded six strikeouts for NEB.
Canton goes to South Williamsport on Thursday, while NEB will host Sayre Friday.
WELLSBORO — Athens baseball stayed undefeated, moving to 6-0 following a 7-2 victory at Wellsboro.
Trailing 2-1 entering the sixth inning, Athens rattled off six runs in the top half to pull comfortably in front and remain unbeaten on the year.
Cam Sullivan had two hits for the Wildcats, while Luke Horton, Mason Lister, Luke Kraft, Carson Smith and Nick Grazul each contributed a knock. Horton, Lister, Smith, Grazul and Sullivan also recorded RBI in the win.
Kraft started on the mound — striking out three in five innings — before Sullivan closed the game out over the final two innings. Sullivan notched four strikeouts for Athens.
The Wildcats will host Wyalusing on Thursday.
SAYRE — The Sayre Redskins made a statement Tuesday night, topping Williamson 16-7 at home.
Sayre brought multiple runs across in every inning, as its potent offense paced it throughout the game. Six of Williamson’s seven runs came in the fourth — allowing them to tie the game at 7 — but the Redskins plated nine more runs from there to complete the blowout.
Zack Garrity led the team with three hits, while Jackson Hubbard, Karter Green, Aiden Ennis and Nick Pellicano each had two. Kegan Hayford, Will Crossett and Jack Ennis had one hit apiece.
Hubbard led all Sayre batters with five RBI, with Karter Green just behind with four. Garrity and Crossett each contributed two RBI, and Hayford, Pellicano and Aiden Ennis had an RBI to their name.
Hubbard and Garrity both spent about half the game on the bump, with Hubbard allowing seven runs on six hits while striking out three. Garrity struck out five for the Redskins.
Sayre heads to Northeast Bradford on Friday.
