Baseball Roundup: Mansfield tops Troy

North Penn-Mansfield 20, Troy 19
EAST TROY — Mansfield outlasted Troy on Friday night, defeating the Trojans 20-19 in eight innings.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 8:31 am
Clayton Smith led Troy with four hits in the game, and Joseph Frye and Camryn Harwick each had three. Camden Allen, Kory Schucker, Jed Feldmeier and Mason Smith had two hits apiece, while Justice Chimics, Lincoln Chimics and Brendan Gilliland each had one. Feldmeier led the way with four RBI, followed by Schucker with three, Allen and Fry with two each, and Harwick, Gilliland, Lincoln Chimics and Mason Smith with one apiece.
Troy will play at NEB on Monday.
WELLSBORO — Carried by an almost complete-game pitching effort and potent offensive performance from Cam Brought, Wellsboro shut out Towanda on Friday, topping the Black Knights 10-0 in five innings.
Jack Tavani led Towanda with two hits in the game, and Dawson Butts had one. For the Hornets, Brought had a double, triple and four RBI. Connor Adams and Blake Hamblin had two hits a piece to tie Brought for the team lead.
Towanda’s next contest will come on Wednesday when it hosts Troy.
